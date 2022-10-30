BOWLING GREEN — The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers simply didn’t have it on an otherwise idyllic Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
North Texas took a gigantic step toward securing a spot in the Conference USA championship game by humbling WKU, 40-13 before 17,194 fans — snapping a four-game losing streak in their series with the Toppers.
“We didn’t play well at all, not at all,” Western head coach Tyson Helton said. “They got after us pretty good, they dominated us pretty good. North Texas did everything well and they basically did what they wanted to do against us.
“We’ve got to figure out what we’re made of in a hurry, and no one’s going to feel sorry for us. We need to play football the way we know we can play it. We’ve got four more (regular season) games and we’ve got to find a way to get it done the rest of the way.”
Western was still in it through three quarters — trailing 20-13 — but the Mean Green (5-4, 4-1 C-USA) dominated the final 15 minutes with three unanswered touchdowns.
Ikaika Ragsdale caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune to increase the North Texas advantage to 26-13 at 14:30.
Following a WKU interception, Ayo Adeyi scored from 39 yards out to push the Mean Green in front by 20 points at 9:45.
Finally, Ragsdale scored on an 11-yard run at 5:07 to round out the scoring and complete the rout.
WKU (5-4, 3-2 C-USA), which entered averaging 37.5 points per game, appeared sluggish and out of sync from the start.
After a 3-and-out on the Hilltoppers’ first possession, the Mean Green marched 64 yards in six plays — taking a 7-0 lead at 11:39 of the first quarter on a 28-yard scoring pass from Aune to Kaylon Horton.
Western picked up a first down on its second possession, but was once again forced to punt the ball away — and, once again, North Texas made the most of its opportunity.
Damon Ward caught an Aune pass on the near sideline and raced 66 yards for a touchdown that pushed the visitors from Denton in front 14-0 at 8:24 of the first.
The Hilltoppers responded with a scoring march of their own, driving 75 yards in six plays and pulling within 14-7 when Ausin Reed hooked up with tight end Joshua Simon for a 5-yard TD pass at the 5:44 mark.
On the Mean Green’s ensuing possession, the visitors marched from their own 31-yard line to the Hilltopper 22, before being forced to kick a field goal — Ethan Mooney’s 39-yarder making it 17-7 at 1:30 of the opening period.
Early in the second quarter, WKU narrowed its deficit to 17-10 when Brayden Narveson booted a 43-yard field goal.
Narveson drilled another 3-pointer at 1:28 of the second — this one for 32 yards — that pulled Western withing 17-13.
But North Texas took advantage of a muffed punt return by WKU’s Jaylen Hall inside the final minute of the half, and Mooney hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired to provide the Mean Green a 20-13 lead at interemission.
“We just didn’t play our game,” WKU senior wide receiver Daewood Davis said. “We need to find out our identity on offense and come back and play good football. We’ve got to fight the rest of the way, put in a lot of hard work this coming week, dig down deep, and play football the way the game is meant to be played.”
North Texas finished with 545 yards of total offense and was led by Aune, who completed 21-of-29 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Ward caught four passes for 101 yards and a score.
The Mean Green did not turn the ball over against WKU, which entered the contest leading the nation in takeaways and defensive touchdowns. The Hilltpppers, meanwhile, tossed an interception and lost a fumble.
WKU produced 451 yards of total offense. Reed was 29-of-49 through the air for 320 yards with a TD and an interception. Malachi Corley made eight receptions for 97 yards.
The Hilltoppers return to action on Saturday with a visit to Charlotte.
