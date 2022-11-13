BOWLING GREEN — It was over in a hurry on Saturday night.
Western Kentucky raced to an 11-0 lead, built its advantage to as many as 34 points in the first half, and went on to obliterate Kentucky State 127-61 in its men’s basketball home opener before a festive crowd in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The depth-laden Hilltoppers (2-0), who set a program record with 19 made 3-pointers, return to Diddle at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night against Indianapolis.
“Our goal was to get better tonight and we got better tonight,” said WKU coach Rick Stansbury, whose team was coming off a hard-earned 66-60 victory at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
“We stayed focused, played hard the whole way, and we did a great job at the defensive end, which was key to everything else that happened for us.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well, shared the ball well, and that resulted in high percentage shots. We were very efficient, and our guys off the bench provided a lot of energy.”
The overmatched Thorobreds, playing their regular-season opener, were no match for WKU, which got a trio of 3-pointers from Luke Frampton on the way to a 24-6 advantage in the game’s first seven minutes.
Kong Kong’s 3-pointer pulled KSU within 15, but WKU’s second-unit bench players reeled off 13 consecutive points to push the lead to 37-9 on a 3-pointer by Fallou Diagne at 9:30.
Later in the first half, Frampton drilled another 3-pointer in a 9-0 Western run that stretched the lead to 51-17 at 5:52.
Kentucky State stitched together a 10-2 run to trim its deficit to 26, but the Hilltoppers scored six of the final eight points of the half to assume a 67-36 advantage at intermission. The second half was no different. Western maintained control with a trio of 3-pointers by Jairus Hamilton in the opening minutes and continued to dominate the rest of the way.
The Hilltoppers, who threatened to break the program’s single-game scoring record (134 vs. Middle Tennessee in 1965), placed six players in the double-digit scoring column, led by Frampton’s 20. Hamilton scored 18, Emmanuel Akot tossed in 17, Dayvion McKnight scored 16, Dontaie Allen had 15, and Khristian Lander added 13.
Akot dished 10 assists, Hamilton secured 10 rebounds, and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp produced nine rebounds and five blocks.
“Our pace over 40 minutes makes it hard on our opponents,” Stansbury said. “It gets into the opposition’s legs in the late stages of the game, and because of our depth this should work in our favor throughout the season.”
WKU shot 63% from the field, making 19-of-29 shots from distance for a sizzling 66%. The Hilltoppers, who led by as many as 68 points, outrebounded the Thorobreds by a 54-35 margin.
Western’s bench provided 52 points, and the team had an assist/turnover ratio of 27/12.
“It was really good to see the ball go in the basket like it did for us tonight,” Lander said. “We played hard, really got after it at both ends of the court, and we got contributions from a lot of guys — this team has a lot of talent.”
Kentucky State, which lost 111-53 at Kentucky in an exhibition game on Nov 3, was limited to 27% floor shooting, including 9-of-35 accuracy (26%) from beyond the arc. Jay Murrell, who was 3-of-3 from distance, led KSU with 13 points.
