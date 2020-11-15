Hilltoppers hold off Southern Mississippi
BOWLING GREEN — A week after losing a rock-’em, sock-’em old-school tussle at FAU, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers won one on Saturday against visiting Southern Miss.
Getting a pair of critical defensive stops in the waning minutes, WKU held off the Golden Eagles 10-7 in a black-and-blue Conference USA classic at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
It was the first Hilltopper victory by that score since 1976, against Chattanooga.
“I can’t say enough great things about our team — I’m so proud of these guys,” WKU said second-year head coach Tyson Helton, whose team lost 10-6 last Saturday at FAU. “This is a resilient, prideful football team.
“It was a tremendous performance by our defense once again, and this is back-to-back weeks that they’ve given us every opportunity to win. We found a way to win and that’s the name of the game.”
WKU’s only touchdown came on its opening possession, with the Hilltoppers marching 91 yards in nine plays. Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome scored from five yards out to provide Western an early 7-0 advantage.
The TD was set up by a long pass play from Pigrome to wide receiver Xavier Lane.
“We practiced hard throughout the week and it paid off for us with some big plays,” said Lane, who had five receptions for 90 yards. “But we work as a team and I applaud our defense — they’ve been great for us all year.”
Western increased its lead to 10-0 on its second possession when Brayden Narveson booted a 42-yard field goal at 12:54 of the second quarter.
After that, it was zilch, zero, nothing for the Hilltopper offense — but WKU’s defense saved the day.
Nonetheless, Southern Miss climbed back in the contest with an impressive 12-play, 90-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 6-yard TD run by Kevin Perkins at the 10:30 mark in the fourth period.
After that, WKU buckled down.
“Guys like DeAngelo Malone, Devon Key and Ricky Barber came up big for us at the end,” Helton said. “Our defense made the plays that had to be made down the stretch to preserve this win.”
Both Key (for career tackles) and Malone (for career sacks) set new FBS-era program standards on Saturday. In addition, John Haggerty had four punts over 50 yards and averaged 49 yards per kick.
“We had records broken by defensive players,” Helton said, “and John Haggerty had a great day punting the ball. It was a field position game and John played as huge a role as anyone in this victory.”
Pigrome, meanwhile, completed 19-of-31 passes for 183 yards and kept the Golden Eagles’ defense off-balance most of the way with some timely runs. The Maryland graduate transfer has now attempted 213 passes this season without an interception.
Malone and Barber led the WKU defense, each recording a pair of sacks. The Hilltoppers registered six sacks all told and limited Southern Miss to 221 yards of total offense.
Tempers flared inside the final minute after WKU took over possession from Southern Miss on downs, and officials declared the contest over with 41 seconds still on the clock and the Golden Eagles out of timeouts.
WKU (3-6, 2-3 C-USA) is back at home next Saturday when they entertain FIU.
Southern Miss, which has never defeated Western in four tries, fell to 2-6, 1-3.
