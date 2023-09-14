Any way you slice it, it’s a big week for the Western Kentucky football program, as the undefeated Hilltoppers venture north to challenge No. 6 Ohio State — marking the first meeting between the two programs.

WKU will receive a reported $1.8 million to tangle with the Buckeyes in the historic Horseshoe (aka Ohio Stadium), but the Hilltoppers will be heading to Columbus with the intention of collecting more than a big check — they’re after what would be the biggest victory in program history.

