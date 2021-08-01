There is a sometimes overlooked eight-season stretch in the storied history of the Western Kentucky University football program that — a half century later — warrants a closer look.
It was the first eight years of the head coaching era for Jimmy Feix, a Henderson native who had been an All-American quarterback for the Hilltoppers in 1952, when they won an Ohio Valley Conference championship and defeated Arkansas State in something called the Refrigerator Bowl in Evansville.
Feix later served as a loyal assistant coach under Nick Denes, until the latter retired following the 1967 season, when, powered by All-American Dickie Moore, out of Owensboro High School, the nationally ranked Hilltoppers had gone 7-1-1.
By 1968, however, Feix was at the helm of program, and what he was able to accomplish in the coming years represents one of the most prolific periods in Hilltopper athletic history.
It took a while, though, to get to the top.
In ‘68, it looked like WKU was going to take the small-college football world by storm in the first five weeks of the season, when the Hilltoppers outscored the opposition to the tune of (gulp!) 179-0.
But arch-rival Eastern Kentucky upset the WKU apple cart on a Oct. 26 by spoiling the Hilltoppers’ homecoming by winning 16-7 before a standing-room-only crowd of 20,428 in LT. Smith Stadium’s first season of operation. WKU went on to finish 7-2-1 overall and second-place 5-2 in the league.
In 1969, Western opened 0-2-1, rallied to win six of its next seven games, but nonetheless settled for a 6-3-1 overall mark and a second-place 5-2 worksheet in the OVC.
Things finally began to go Feix’s way in 1970 — but he and the Hilltoppers needed some late assistance to get to the promised land.
WKU opened the season 6-0-1 and was undefeated in five OVC games when it suffered a 17-13 upset loss at home to longtime nemesis Middle Tennessee. The Toppers closed out the season with wins over Butler and Murray State, and ended up winning the league title when Morehead State kicked a late field goal to upset EKU on the final day of the season.
The Hilltoppers had captured their first OVC title since going undefeated and winning the Tangerine Bowl in 1963 — and there would be more to come.
Feix and Co. defended their OVC title in 1971 (8-2, 6-1), settled for a runner-up finish in 1972 (7-3, 5-2), and then took the program to an entirely different level.
In 1973, WKU rolled through the OVC (7-0) and won its first 12 games — including NCAA Division II playoff wins over Lehigh and legendary coach Eddie Robinson’s Grambling State program — before bowing to Louisiana Tech in the national championship game in Sacramento, Calif.
WKU was second in the OVC in 1974 (7-3, 5-2), but came roaring back in 1975, tying EKU for the OVC championship (6-1), finishing 11-2 overall, and losing to Northern Michigan 16-14 in the NCAA Division II national title game.
In this memorable period, Feix’s Hilltoppers went 66-17-3 overall, went 44-11-1 in the OVC, won or shared four OVC championships and were no worse than runner-up four other times. Twice, Western played on national television (ABC) in the NCAA Division II championship game.
Western was a little more wobbly under Feix in the years to follow — although the Tops did win league titles in 1978 and 1980 — but the Hilltoppers’ brilliant stretch of play between 1968-75 is unmatched in program history over an eight-season stretch.
It was run of excellence on the gridiron worth remembering.
