The Western Kentucky men’s basketball program has been awkwardly positioned somewhere between mediocre and very good at various stages during the past decade, but excellence has eluded it — with zero NCAA Tournament appearances during that span.

In that stretch, the Hilltoppers have employed as head coaches Ray Harper, Rick Stansbury and, now Steve Lutz, who will undertake a full-fledged rebuild in the attempt to return WKU to the upper echelon of the collegiate game — a place the proud program has been on many occasions in its storied past; once, in fact, after another full-fledged rebuild.

