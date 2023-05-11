The Western Kentucky men’s basketball program has been awkwardly positioned somewhere between mediocre and very good at various stages during the past decade, but excellence has eluded it — with zero NCAA Tournament appearances during that span.
In that stretch, the Hilltoppers have employed as head coaches Ray Harper, Rick Stansbury and, now Steve Lutz, who will undertake a full-fledged rebuild in the attempt to return WKU to the upper echelon of the collegiate game — a place the proud program has been on many occasions in its storied past; once, in fact, after another full-fledged rebuild.
The assignment for Lutz, fresh off guiding Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to consecutive appearances in the Big Dance, will not be easy. It will also not be impossible. Western has been in the national spotlight before, and initial indications are that Lutz is capable of orchestrating a much-needed transformation on the Hill.
A John Oldham-type turnaround would do the trick nicely.
Oldham, an All-State player at old Hartford High School under coach Charles Combs, became an All-American at Western in the late 1940s — starring on Ed Diddle-coached teams that were rated among the top three in the nation. in Oldham’s four seasons on the hardwood, Western went a remarkable 102-13 (.887).
Oldham later enjoyed a distinguished nine-season run at Tennessee Tech, one of Western’s chief rivals in the Ohio Valley Conference — directing the Golden Eagles to league championships in 1958 and 1963 — before getting the call to return “home” and rescue the floundering Hilltoppers in 1964.
Even though Diddle retired as the all-time leader in collegiate coaching victories (759) and would deservedly land in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, his last two seasons fell far short of the standard he had set for four decades. Western went 5-16 in the team’s last season in the 5,000-seat “Red Barn” — its home since 1931 — and went 5-16 during the first season in the building that to this day bears Diddle’s name. That’s 10-32 over two seasons (.238).
It was, indeed, time for a change, and with Diddle’s blessing it fell upon his old pupil Oldham to get the Hilltoppers’ house back in order. And, he did just that — quickly and impressively.
More from this section
Western went 18-9 and won a game in the NIT during the 1964-65 season, the first to feature African-American players on the varsity — All-American Clem Haskins, the legendary Dwight Smith and Jackie Butler.
Over the next six seasons, the Hilltoppers played in four NCAA Tournaments, were ranked among the nation’s top 10 three times and reached the pinnacle in 1971, behind All-American center Jim McDaniels, with an appearance in the NCAA Final Four. All told, Oldham’s seven Western teams went 141-46, and his .781 winning percentage is the best in program history.
The Oldham era featured a much larger E.A. Diddle Arena, and Western basketball tickets were hot items. Crowds of 12,000 and 13,000 were not uncommon, and the line to get into the venue would at times stretch from the Kentucky Building on what is now the Avenue of Champions (formerly Big Red Way). In that historic 1970-71 season, WKU drew 14,006 fans for its home game against Eastern Kentucky and a record 14,277 for Murray State.
In four seasons during that period, Western was undefeated at home. All-told, Oldham-coached Hilltopper teams were an astonishing 78-4 (.951) in Diddle. Kids by the thousands had “Topper Power” posters plastered on their bedroom walls, and there were periods when you couldn’t buy a red towel within a 35-mile radius of Bowling Green, the fever for the team was so pronounced.
While Diddle and his famous towel-waving built the program’s stellar foundation and led what was once a teacher’s college to improbable national prominence, all things considered, the Oldham years represented the program’s golden era — and the Hilltoppers have been chasing that greatness ever since.
Will it ever be that way again? No. Times have changed dramatically since the early 1970s, with the onset of ESPN and the like, and the 2002 renovation of Diddle Arena decreased the capacity of the venerable venue from 13,508 to 7,326. Crowds half the size of 14,000, 13,000, even 12,000 are now considered “great crowds” in Diddle. So, no, in terms of sheer numbers it will never be the same.
Nonetheless, Western can, indeed, return to its winning ways at a high level. If teams like Florida Atlantic, representing WKU’s own Conference USA, and San Diego State. out of the Western Athletic Conference, can reach the Final Four in the same season, there is a lot of legitimate hope that a historically strong “mid-major” such as Western can do “major” damage on the hardwood.
Once upon a time, Oldham returned Western to its status as a national power; now Lutz will be trying to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.