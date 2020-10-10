The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face a formidable task on a homecoming Saturday, as the Marshall Thundering Herd rolls into Houchens/Smith Stadium for a key Conference USA battle.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
“They’re a very talented football team — they do what they do very well,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said of Marshall. “We fully understand the challenge in front of us and we’re going to have to play good team football in this one.
“We got a big win last week at Middle Tennessee that’s created a little momentum and we want to take advantage of that here at home against Marshall.”
The Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-0 C-USA) are led by graduate quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who was named C-USA Player of the Week after completing 21-of-36 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 20-17 victory over MTSU.
Sophomore placekicker Brayden Narveson, meanwhile, was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week after booting field goals of 47 and 53 yards versus the Blue Raiders.
WKU also got a breakout game from veteran receiver Xavier Lane, who caught seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Marshall (2-0, 0-0) is playing for the first time in three weeks. The Thundering Herd crushed Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in its home opener before posting a 17-7 home victory over then-No. 23 Appalachian State.
The Herd is led by junior running back Brenden Knox, who has top 100 yards in 11 of his 20 career games. He had 138 yards and a TD against Appalachian State.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells is also off to a great start, having completed 27-of-48 passes for 470 yards and four TDs in his first two games.
“He’s really, really good,” Helton said of Wells. “I see him as an NFL talent, I really do.”
The Herd’s defense, meanwhile, is one of the nation’s best.
Senior linebacker Tavan Beckett has 24 tackles in two games and was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Appalachian State.
Marshall leads the nation in surrendering only 3.5 points per game and is second in the nation in scoring margin (plus-34.5 points per game).
“Marshall has a really good defense,” Helton said. “We’ve got to establish a great run game and also make some explosive plays downfield.”
In last year’s game in Huntington, West Virginia, Justin Rohrwasser kicked four field goals including a 53-yarder as time expired to provide the Herd a 26-23 victory over WKU.
The past three meetings — all Marshall victories — have been decided by 13 total points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.