Western Kentucky squandered a 12-0 lead to start the game as host Florida Atlantic rallied for a 69-65 Conference USA basketball victory on Thursday night in Boca Raton, Fla.
The loss snaps the Hilltoppers’ five-game winning streak, leaving them 14-7 overall and 8-1 in C-USA entering Saturday’s game at Florida International in Miami.
“We battled, but I thought fatigue hurt us some,” said WKU coach Rick Stansbury, who played all five of his starters the entire second half. “The margin for error for our team, particularly on the road, is very thin.”
Carson Williams made two free throws at 0:45 to pull the Toppers into a 65-all tie, but Jailyn Ingram’s putback of an airball 3-pointer by Cornelius Taylor at 0:21 gave FAU a lead it would not relinquish.
WKU’s Taveion Hollingsworth drove to the basket at 0:07 and — according to Stansbury — drew contact, but no foul was called, and FAU was awarded the ball after it was knocked out of bounds.
The Owls’ Richardson Maitre was then fouled, and made two free throws at 0:02 to seal it.
It was all WKU early on.
Freshman point guard Jordan Rawls made a pair of 3-pointers in WKU’s fast opening burst, but the Owls (13-9, 4-3) — behind the scoring of Michael Forrest and Taylor — battled to within 33-30 by intermission.
FAU pounded the glass in the second half, outrebounding the Hilltoppers 24-13 over the final 20 minutes to seize control.
Ingram led the Owls with 16 points, adding six rebounds. Forrest scored 12 points, with teammates Taylor, Karlis Silins and reserve Jaylen Sebree each scoring 10.
FAU also finished 10-of-27 from 3-point range (37%), while limiting Western to 4-of-18 accuracy from beyond the arc (22%).
The Hilltoppers were led by Josh Anderson, who scored a game-best 20 points. Hollingsworth scored 18 points, with Jared Savage adding 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
WKU graduate guard Camron Justice re-injured his back in the first half and was unavailable thereafter.
Williams, meanwhile, was limited to six points on 2-for-8 shooting, while securing six rebounds.
“It’s difficult for us to win without Carson scoring for us,” acknowledged Stansbury, “and he was only able to get six points in this one.”
Western’s short bench also was a factor, as Florida Atlantic reserves outscored the Hilltoppers’ reserves, 14-0, and outrebounded them, 11-2.
The victory stopped a three-game losing streak for the Owls, who entered the contest having lost six in a row to WKU.
