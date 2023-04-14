It’s been a long time since the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were nationally relevant in men’s basketball, and that’s saying a lot considering WKU remains, historically, in the upper tier in terms of on-court success — third all time in conference championships, seventh in 20-win seasons, ninth in winning percentage, 17th in total victories.
Heady stuff, no way around it.
Now, first-year WKU coach Steve Lutz — fresh in from a highly-successful stint at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — will attempt to ignite a new era of tradition on the Hill and, in turn, direct the Hilltoppers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
A deeper dive into Western’s recent roundball history exposes a tradition that, while still viable, is most certainly fractured.
During a 10-year period that has seen the university’s volleyball program become a national Top 25 staple, its ever-evolving football program win bowl games aplenty and send numerous players to the NFL, and its cheer squads win national championships, men’s basketball has only managed to be good — not great.
Western’s most recent flirtation with the Top 25 in men’s hoops goes all the way back to 2008, which also marks its most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, with wins over Drake (the ESPY-winning Ty Rogers shot) and San Diego. This was under coach Darrin Horn, who parlayed that success into what turned out to be an ill-fated tenure at South Carolina. Also a former Hilltopper star player, Horn is now enjoying coaching success at upstart Northern Kentucky.
The following season, first-year coach Ken McDonald had WKU back in the Big Dance, where it defeated Illinois before losing a hard-fought two-point decision to Gonzaga. McDonald had Western back in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title game the following season, but his career at Western thereafter flat-lined in disturbing fashion — prompting the university to name assistant Ray Harper interim head coach midway through the 2011-12 season.
The Hilltoppers went to the NCAAs two more times after that, when Harper quite stunningly guided a pair of mediocre WKU teams to four Sun Belt Conference Tournament victories in as many nights in consecutive seasons (2012 and ’13).
In 2012, Western won a memorable NCAA First Four matchup against Mississippi Valley State, with the greatest final-five minutes comeback in NCAA Tournament history before a Dayton, Ohio, audience that famously included President Barack Obama. The Tops were then eliminated at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center by No. 1 seed Kentucky, which went on to win its most recent national championship.
In 2013, WKU was again a 16 seed, and, despite putting up a heroic fight in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 1 seed Kansas, dropped a competitive 64-57 decision to the heavily-favored Jayhawks in Kansas City. No shame there.
Harper’s rabbit-out-of-the-hat magic could not be sustained, however, and following an 18-16 season (8-12 in Conference USA) in 2015-16, the sand in his WKU hourglass had run out.
Initially, Kentucky native Rick Stansbury was viewed by many as the coach who would take the Hilltoppers back to the Big Dance, but over the course of seven seasons it simply did not happen.
Instead, WKU fans were hardened, humbled and heartbroken by title game losses in three consecutive C-USA tournaments under Stansbury, who despite a decent 139-89 (.610) overall record and some stirring regular season wins against Power Five teams, could not win the big one at WKU.
This past season, the backsliding Hilltoppers — picked to finish second in the league — went 17-16 overall, losing 15 of their final 24 games. They went a woeful 8-12 in C-USA and were seeded (gulp!) eighth in the conference tournament. Adios.
So, then, it’s been a raggedy, roller-coaster, largely frustrating past decade for Hilltopper basketball, which has repeatedly been on the brink of something special, a national breakthrough of sorts, only to come up short in the end.
Lutz’s expressed intention is to transform all of this into something grand, of course, and it can’t happen too soon for success-starved Hilltopper diehards, who are hoping the program’s next era of greatness is just around the corner.
