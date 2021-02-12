Three weeks ago, the Western Kentucky men’s basketball program was humming along just fine.
The Hilltoppers had just completed Conference USA rivalry sweeps of Marshall and Middle Tennessee for a four-game winning streak that improved the Hilltoppers to 13-4 overall and 6-2 within the league.
Three weeks later, those numbers stand the same.
COVID-19 issues at Old Dominion wiped out a two-game series slated for E.A. Diddle Arena two weeks ago, and COVID-19 issues within the Western program postponed last week’s series against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
Finally, it would appear, the Hilltoppers are set to return to the hardwood on Friday and Saturday when they entertain Rice in a two-game series that will determine how much, if any, momentum WKU has lost in the interim.
It can’t happen soon enough for Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury, whose team hasn’t played a game in Bowling Green since Jan. 15.
“We all excited to get back to playing games again,” Stansbury said on Thursday afternoon. “We’re anxious to get back on the court and find our rhythm, find some consistency, get back in our routine.
“It’s all been a little different. We’ve never had three weeks in January and February where we haven’t played a game, and it’s abnormal for everyone — players, coaches and fans.”
Irnoically, Rice, despite a 12-8 overall record and a pedestrian 6-6 mark in C-USA, is just the type of team that could give WKU fits — particularly after a three-week layoff.
The Owls are the third-highest scoring team in the league (77.2 ppg) and feature four players averaging 11.5 points per game or better, including leading scorer and reigning C-USA Player of the Week Quincy Olivari (15.9 ppg), who led Rice to a two-game sweep of visiting Southern Miss last weekend.
The Owls also shoot it well from distance and as good as the Hilltoppers are, 3-point defense is not this team’s strong suit.
“They have a bunch of guys who can score the basketball — they’re very, very good offensively,” Stansbury said of Rice. “And, their record is a little misleading. They’ve been (competitive) in every game but one, so this will be a challenge for us.”
Of course, after three weeks of playing no games it would be challenging no matter who the Hilltoppers were facing.
Will All-American candidate Charles Bassey, WKU’s sublime 6-foot-11 junior center, still have the mojo that made him C-USA Player of the Week six times this season?
Will senior swingman Josh Anderson maintain the consistency that has made him one of the league’s most efficient offensive forces?
Is senior shooting guard Taveion Hollingsworth ready to take off down the stretch of his final collegiate season?
Will Carson Williams, Kenny Cooper, Jordan Rawls and Luke Frampton continue to show improvement?
Will freshman point guard Dayvion McKnight recapture the luster he displayed earlier in the season?
There are lots and lots of questions that Hilltopper fans will begin getting answers to this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.