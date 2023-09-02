WKU Football AM Box mmathis mmathis Sep 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH FLORIDA ATWESTERN KENTUCKYKickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT. Site: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green.Radio: K-NEWS 101.3 FM in Owensboro. More from this section Chiefs' Travis Kelce pleads with Chris Jones to end holdout Chargers in prove-it mode, chase consecutive 10-win seasons D.J. gives No. 18 Oregon State a fresh spin at San Jose State Records: Season opener for both teams. South Florida was 1-11 in 2022. WKU was 9-5 in 2022.Series: USF leads 4-3.Last meeting: WKU won 45-35 in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl.TV: CBS Sports Network. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mmathis Follow mmathis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 72° Cloudy Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Has it really been 60 years? 'Chef Anthony' finds the perfect restaurant Building Permits Sept. 2, 2023 Bankruptcies Sept. 2, 2023 Real Estate Transfers Sept. 2, 2023 Making an Impact: Beech Grove farmer recognized for taking chances Ebelhar 50th Wedding Anniversary Include bee-friendly trees and shrubs in the landscape Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles City looking to raze 11 structures Edge not coaching Meade County game FA5 cancels Graves' performance Former candidate raises finance complaint against Daviess County Republicans OPD arrests man threatening occupants of home POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 27 2023 Panther Creek Park hosts cricket tournament, Indian cultural festival POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 28, 2023 Images Videos CommentedJorn no longer leading RiverPark (2) POLICE REPORTS for Aug, 13, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 28, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 20, 2023 (1) Juvenile charged in fatal shooting of teen to be tried as an adult (1) Former candidate raises finance complaint against Daviess County Republicans (1) Beshear celebrates addiction recovery, infrastructure improvements in Owensboro (1) Bailey has major impact in Bowling Green's 42-28 win over Owensboro HS (1) POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 21, 2023 (1) Citizens group audits teen, juvenile reading material at public library (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.