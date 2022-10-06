Western Kentucky football has been dealing with a season that’s been inconsistent from game to game.
The Hilltoppers will go on the road for two straight Conference USA games, starting with a game at UTSA that is a rematch of last year’s conference championship game. By the time they get back to Bowling Green for a Friday night matchup with UAB on Oct. 21, the course of their season will be set.
WKU football lost a good chance for a big win over Troy last Saturday, falling 34-27 after being down by 14 points in the fourth quarter. WKU is 3-2 after the non-conference loss and 1-1 in C-USA.
“It was a dogfight like I said and next week is going to be the exact same way,” WKU quarterback Austin Reed said Saturday after hitting 39-of-57 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns. “It’s tough to lose this one and have it end the way it did, but the way we played this game and the physicality of this game is going to prepare us for next week to go out there into conference play ... and the main focus of our season is to go out there and win C-USA.”
The Hilltoppers now face a game at UTSA, where offensive fireworks have been the norm. Then they go to long-time rival Middle Tennessee, where they’ll play an emotional game that they’ve won six of the last seven times dating back to 2015.
Tyson Helton has always been a coach who focuses solely on the next game and lets the results weigh out at the end of the season.
More from this section
“We take it one game at a time, we talk a lot about a full body of work,” he said this week. “We focus on each game, have a short memory when you win and lose. We’ve got to turn the page very quickly, our guys do a good job of that. The schedule doesn’t get any easier. Go to UTSA, then we’ve got to go to Middle Tennessee, come back here to play UAB — you want to have those quality tough opponents.”
Saturday’s contest between the Hilltoppers and Roadrunners will be a battle of two of the best passing offenses in the entire country. UTSA enters Saturday as the number one passing offense in America, averaging 365.8 yards per game. The ‘Runners average 9.1 yards per pass attempt and 13.4 yards per completion.
Frank Harris is the quarterback who makes UTSA go. The redshirt senior leads the FBS in total offense (383.4 ypg) and he ranks second nationally in passing yards (1,724), seventh in completions per game (26.2) and 10th in points responsible for (98).
“You can see they’re allowing him to do a lot of things now,” Helton said. “You’re trying to contain him now, he’s going to make his plays, the receivers are going to make plays. He’s a spectacular player. He’s a great athlete, he can make plays with his feet. We have to try and corral him.”
WKU is not far behind as it is the No. 5 passing offense in the nation behind Reed. The Hilltoppers average 353.2 passing yards per contest with 8.3 yards per passing attempt and 11.7 yards per completion. WKU’s quarterbacks have combined to throw 18 touchdowns on the year while UTSA’s have tossed 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.