OWESPTS-10-06-22 WKU FOOTBALL FEATURE

WKU’s Michael Mathison runs for yardage after catching a pass last Saturday against Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

 Photo by Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky football has been dealing with a season that’s been inconsistent from game to game.

The Hilltoppers will go on the road for two straight Conference USA games, starting with a game at UTSA that is a rematch of last year’s conference championship game. By the time they get back to Bowling Green for a Friday night matchup with UAB on Oct. 21, the course of their season will be set.

