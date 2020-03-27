Ten years ago, the Western Kentucky football program was in a dire funk — mired in a 20-game losing streak in the throes of a challenging transition from the Football Championship Series (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
That losing skid would continue six more games into the 2010 season before it was finally snapped.
Once the Hilltoppers found their FBS footing, however, they becoming stunningly successful at the next level over the next decade — winning two conference championships, winning four bowl games, and markedly elevating the sphere of the sport within their own community.
The following is a look back at WKU’s top 10 victories in what became a remarkable 10-year transformation.
1-WKU 67, MARSHALL 66 (OT)In the final game of the 2014 season, the host Thundering Herd were looking to put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season, enhance their No. 19 national ranking, and help secure a bid to a New Year’s Six bowl.
None of that happened.
Instead, Jeff Brohm’s first Western team rolled into Huntington, West Virginia and shocked Marshall in a nationally televised game that became regarded in some quarters as the best of the entire season.
Marshall went in front 66-59 in overtime before WKU quarterback Brandon Doughty hooked up with wide receiver Jared Dangerfield for a stupendous 25-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone (Doughty’s eighth scoring pass of the afternoon).
Down by one, Brohm and the Hilltoppers chose to go for broke with a 2-point conversion attempt to win the game. Doughty completed a short pass to Willie McNeal to complete one of the monumental upsets of the decade.
It was a signature victory that announced to the world that Western Kentucky football was a national player in FBS.
2-WKU 32, KENTUCKY 31 (OT)
The Hilltoppers entered this 2012 nationally televised night game in Lexington 0-3 all time against the Wildcats, but this was about to change.
In a fashion similar to what would happen at Marshall two years later, UK surged in front 31-24 with a touchdown in overtime, before Western responded — getting a touchown run from Antonio Andrews to pull within a point.
WKU coach Willie Taggart gathered the entire team along the sidelines and announced that the Hilltoppers were going to go for 2 to win the game.
In a shotgun formation, quarterback Kawaun Jakes took the snap from center, threw a backwards pass to Andrews, a former quarterback at Fort Campbell High School. Andrews then tossed the ball back to Jakes, who darted untouched into the end zone for the victory.
A trick play on a 2-point conversion had lifted WKU to its first victory over Kentucky, its first victory over a Southeastern Conference opponent, and would set the stage for back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2014 and 2015 under Brohm.
3-WKU 35, KENTUCKY 26
The opening game of the 2013 season, played at LP Field in Nashville, was the first at Western for head coach Bobby Petrino and the first at Kentucky for Mark Stoops.
The Hilltoppers dominated most of the way before 47,623 fans.
WKU featured a balanced attack led by Doughty, who completed 27-of-34 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown. In addition, Andrews carried 23 times for 136 yards and a TD, Leon Allen rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries, and KeShawn Simpson added a pair of rushing TDs.
Petrino would go on to lead Western to an 8-4 record before returnng to the University of Louisvllle, while Stoops would continue to rebuild the Wildcats into a winning SEC program.
It was, of course, the Hilltoppers’ second consecutive conquest of the Wlldcats, and, not coincidentally, the progams haven’t met since.
4-WKU 45, SOUTHERN MISS 28
The Hilltoppers won the first of consecutive C-USA championships by rallying past visiting Southern Miss in Doughty’s final game at Houchens/Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
The Golden Eagles shot in front 21-7 in the first half and still led 28-21 in the third quarter, before WKU turned it on — scoring the game’s final 24 points.
Doughty was at the center of it, completing 34-of-52 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns.
Western finished 12-2 overall, went undefeated in nine league games, and would cap off a memorable season with a victory over South Florida and former Hilltopper coach Willie Taggart in the Miami Beach Bowl.
WKU finished No. 24 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
5-WKU 58, LOUISIANA TECH 44
In a wild 2016 shootout at Houchens/Smith Stadium, the Hilltoppers dominated down the stretch to secure their second consecutive Conference USA championship.
The Bulldogs, who beat Western 55-52 on Oct. 6 in Ruston, led 38-34 early in the second half, but WKU scored 24 of the final 30 points over the final 24 minutes to pull away.
Runnng back Anthony “Ace” Wales had a career day, rushing for 209 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 53 yards and a score.
Quarterback Mike White was similarly brilliantm passing for 421 yards and three touchdowns.
The teams combined for 1,163 yards of total offense.
6-WKU 51, MEMPHIS 31
In the Hilltoppers’ most impressive start-to-finsh bowl victory, WKU conquered Memphis by three touchdowns in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.
With Brohm having departed for his new head coach job at Purdue, defensive coordinator Nick Holt stepped in as interim coach — and the Hilltoppers didn’t miss a beat on the way to their third bowl victory in as many seasons.
Wales was again spectacular, rushing for 245 yards on 35 yards and three touchdowns — making him the 2016 national leader in rushing TDs with 27.
WKU also instituted a little razzle-dazzle, with White connecting with All-American offensive lineman Forrest Lamp for a touchdown.
The Toppers and Tigers combined for 1,089 yards of total offense.
7-WKU 19, NAVY 7
The Hilltoppers were known for their high-octane offense throughout the decade, but showed in this 2013 game that they could rise up and play superb defense when pressed,
Visiting Navy entered the contest averaging 398 yards rushing per game with its triple-option attack, but the Hilltoppers limited the Midshipmen to only 107 yards rushing on the day.
Senior linebackers Xavius Boyd and Andrew Jackson combined for 15 tackles, and junior safety Jonathan Dowling made five tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.
Western went old-school on offense, as well, with Andrews outrushing the entire Navy team — finishing with 188 yards and two TDs.
8-WKU 45, SOUTH FLORIDA 35
In a game that produced 1,209 total yards of offense, the Hilltoppers beat their former coach Willie Taggart behind the strong right arm of Daughty in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl.
Doughty completed 32-of-47 passes for 461 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 97 scoring passes in the past two seasons — an NCAA record.
South Florida trailed by as many as 17 points, but cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter, before Wales scored the clinching touchdown in the waning minutes.
9-WKU 36, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 33 (2 OT)
This is the 2011 game that ingited the “100 Miles of Hate” rivalry between the longstanding rivals throughout the rest of the decade.
WKU entered the contest 0-4 on the season and had lost six straight overall, but found a way to pull out a double-overtime thriller on a Thursday night at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.
Bobby Rainey caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jakes in the second OT to win in it.
Rainey finished with 196 yards rushing, 57 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, with tight end Jack Doyle catching six passes for 100 yards.
10-WKU 54, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 21
It had to begin somewhere, right?
Entering this Oct. 23, 2010 road tilt, the Hilltoppers had lost a program-record 26 consecutve games, but the dam burst against the bewildered Ragin’ Cajuns.
It marked WKU’s first victory since a 50-9 conquest of Murray State on Sept. 20, 2008 — the first game played in the renovated version of Houchens/Smith Stadium.
Hundreds of fans greeted the Hilltoppers at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional airport and the stadium upon their arrival home.
A new day in WKU football was about to dawn.
