Western Kentucky University has put together a strong opening string for its football season, opening 3-1 and scoring points at a quick rate.

WKU has scored 30 points or more in 18-straight contests dating back to the 2021 season opener. WKU’s highest scoring game during that stretch is last week’s 73-0 victory over FIU. The Hiltoppers’ active streak of 18 games is the most in the entire country, and 11 more than the next-closest team. UCLA has scored 30 or more in seven-consecutive games, Georgia has scored 30 or more in six-straight contests, and Coastal Carolina has an active streak of five games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.