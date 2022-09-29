Western Kentucky University has put together a strong opening string for its football season, opening 3-1 and scoring points at a quick rate.
WKU has scored 30 points or more in 18-straight contests dating back to the 2021 season opener. WKU’s highest scoring game during that stretch is last week’s 73-0 victory over FIU. The Hiltoppers’ active streak of 18 games is the most in the entire country, and 11 more than the next-closest team. UCLA has scored 30 or more in seven-consecutive games, Georgia has scored 30 or more in six-straight contests, and Coastal Carolina has an active streak of five games.
WKU is 3-1 after the blowout of FIU, and it is building up a Saturday date in Bowling Green with Troy. The football program is working to get as many people in Houchens-Smith Stadium as possible for the 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The matchup will also be broadcast live on ESPN+.
WKU is 3-1 after Saturday’s win, in which it scored the most points in a single game in its FBS era and recorded its first shutout since 2011. That bounce back win came after missing out on opportunities at Indiana the week before to knock off the Hoosiers in Bloomington. The Hilltoppers led by eight with less than four minutes to play and missed what would have been a game-winning field goal as time expired, before falling in overtime 33-30.
Troy made the trip to Boone, N.C., the same week WKU played at Indiana, and lost at Appalachian State 32-28 when Chase Brice connected with Christian Horn on a 53-yard last-gasp pass as time expired.
Appalachian State was riding a big hype wave after a win at then-No. 17 Texas A&M and was hosting ESPN’s College Gameday.
The Trojans got back in a groove in a big way, beating Marshall 16-7 on Saturday to improve to 2-2. Marshall upset Notre Dame earlier this year in South Bend, Ind.
Troy’s other loss came at Ole Miss in the opener.
“I think they’re a tough-nosed football team, I think they’re well-coached. Coach (Jon) Sumrall’s done a fantastic job with them,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “You just don’t go to App State and — technically in my mind they’re supposed to win the game. For them to bounce back like they did, kind of like us against Indiana, says a lot about their football team.
“You know they match up well with us, we match up well with them. I think it’s two very similar football teams going to play each other this week.”
WKU has a top-level quarterback in Austin Reed, who threw for five touchdowns, including an electric 76-yard pass to Malachi Corley, as WKU recorded its first shutout since 2011 in the win over FIU. WKU’s 73 points were the second-most in school history and most during the program’s FBS era. It was the most points the Hilltoppers have ever scored against another FBS opponent. WKU scored in all three phases of the game with nine touchdowns on offense.
“They are explosive offensively,” Sumrall said. “Slot receivers stick out, (Corley and Michael Mathiason) are dynamic playmakers, the most explosive playmakers we’ve seen from a receiver standpoint all year. Huge challenge for our defensive guys this week.”
The other twist in this matchup is the return of Jarret Doege to Bowling Green.
Doege transferred to WKU before spring practices and was in a competition for the starting quarterback job with Reed through camp, but entered the transfer portal after Reed was named starter. Doege has played sparingly behind Gunnar Watson, whose 1,249 passing yards at Troy this season is ninth nationally. Reed ranks sixth with 1,263 passing yards.
