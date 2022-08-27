Western Kentucky will literally kickoff the 2022 college football season Saturday at 11 a.m.
That is when the Hilltoppers take on Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Nebraska and Northwestern kickoff at 11:30 a.m. CT, so WKU wins the first game prize by 30 minutes.
Four fellow Conference USA teams will also open their respective seasons during week zero as Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte and UTEP welcomes North Texas.
WKU will also get a look at its first game after quarterback Bailey Zappe’s incredible 1-season show with WKU in 2021.
The 2021 season ended on a high note for WKU as it won the Boca Raton Bowl by a 59-38 count over Appalachian State to cap a historic season. Zappe went out in style by throwing for 422 yards and six touchdowns to become the all-time leader in single season passing yards and passing touchdowns at the FBS level.
Fifth-year transfer Austin Reed will get the keys to the offense as WKU’s starting quarterback. Reed transferred from West Florida University where he led his team to win the 2019 Division II national championship.
“I’d like to see him manage the offense, I’d like to see him do his job,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said of his expectations for the new quarterback.
Co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is taking a positive approach with what will be a totally revamped skill personnel group.
“Everybody knows we were really really good on offense last year,” Arbuckle said. “We have some pieces left and a lot of turnover and stuff, but I’m really excited about the guys we have in here. Coach Helton has done a great job of assembling a staff that works together with a lot of continuity. Frankly, we’re going to just try and put our guys in the best position to be successful and score enough points to win the game, whatever that might be.”
This should be a good early tuneup, WKU beat Austin Peay 49-10 the last time they played back in 2012 on the Hill.
