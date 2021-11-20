Western Kentucky University will close its home football schedule when Florida Atlantic visits Saturday morning.
Kickoff is 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers are bowl eligible at 6-4 and have won five straight games.
The game will be a return home of sorts for FAU coach Willie Taggart, the Florida native who played his college football career at WKU and was mentored by the legendary Jack Harbaugh, who led the quarterback to a career so stellar that his number would be retired.
Taggart also began his football coaching career at WKU under Harbaugh and was the head coach when the stadium’s club seats were named in honor of Jack and Jackie Harbaugh. Taggart is 1-1 all-time versus the Hilltoppers.
His USF-led team was defeated by WKU, 45-35, in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl and his FAU Owls defeated WKU in Boca Raton, 10-6, last season.
“I typically go back up to Bowling Green every year to visit,” Taggart said. “It’s always nice to get back to Bowling Green and see where you spent half of your adult life at a place that’s special to you. It’ll be fun, but it’s not about me. It’s about us going to find a way to win against a really good football team. Western [Kentucky] is a good football team. Their quarterback is the real deal. This kid [Bailey Zappe] will be playing on Sundays. He’s very talented. They have some very talented receivers.”
Zappe has thrown for 4,170 yards through his first 10 games as a Hilltopper, to go with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
FAU is 5-5, 3-3 in C-USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.