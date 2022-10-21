This may be one of those situations where the pregame entertainment is as big as the football game itself.
DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, will be coming to Western Kentucky University to perform a live concert ahead of the UAB at WKU football game Friday night.
The concert will start at 5 p.m. CT at the Upper South Lawn tailgate area and run for one hour. Kickoff for the football game is 7 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
“Expecting a great atmosphere. A lot of things are going on on campus, this is what you want college football to be,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said this week. “You know, I think everyone is anticipating a really good matchup. UAB is a really good football team, they make you earn everything you get. There is no easy way with them. If you make a play, you earn it on all three phases, so they’re doing a great job. It should be a very competitive game but a game we’re all excited to get going with.”
WKU is coming off an impressive rivalry victory, going to Middle Tennessee and knocking off the Blue Raiders 35-17.
The Hilltoppers had a slow start in that game, but managed to take a 14-10 lead into halftime before taking control in the second half. Austin Reed threw two touchdowns and ran in another, and Darius Thomas put the game on ice with a 42-yard pick six in the fourth quarter.
WKU is 4-3, 2-1 in C-USA. UAB is 4-2 and also 2-1 in C-USA.
“Offensively last week we did some really good things, but we shot ourselves in the foot here and there and had turnovers, and was sloppy,” Helton said. “With that said we put up a lot of yards and moved the football. Against a really good defense like UAB they are going to make you earn everything you get. So, we got to hit on all cylinders offensively and play sharp for sure.”
WKU needs to avoid a slow start in the game.
“I think it’s critical, because possessions are going to be very limited,” Helton said. “They’re a football team that on average you might get 11 possessions. So, we got to be able to play good defense and get the ball back to our offense and then we’ve got to make the most of our opportunities, so every possession is critical for us. We can’t get off to a slow start, turnovers will be key in this game. It is one of those games where you have to do everything right. You’re not going to get away with a turnover here or turnover there or missed assignment.”
