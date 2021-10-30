As quarterback Bailey Zappe continues his assault on Western Kentucky University passing numbers, the Hilltoppers want to find a third straight win in this football season.
WKU hosts Charlotte for Homecoming on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and the Hilltoppers are looking to bump up to 3-1 in C-USA. WKU is 3-4 overall.
A major bright spot has been Zappe, a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist who arrived in Bowling Green as WKU returned zero passing yards from the 2020 season.
Zappe threw for 10,004 yards at Houston Baptist from 2017-to-2020 and led all active CFB passers to begin the season. Now at 13,018 yards after 3,014 through his first seven games as a Hilltopper, Zappe still tops the list.
He has put up memorable numbers, even in a 52-46 loss to UTSA, Zappe completed 38-of-60 passing attempts for 523 yards, the third-most ever by a WKU quarterback.
After 424 against UT Martin and 435 at Army and 488 at Michigan State, has four of the top 15 passing yard games in Hilltopper history.
The 523 yards were the second-most by an FBS quarterback this season, with only Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong’s 554 yards at North Carolina on September 18 being greater.
Wide receiver Jerreth Sterns is also nipping at the heels of the all-time WKU pass catching greats. Through seven games, Sterns’ numbers are comparable to Taywan Taylor’s 2016 season in which he set all-time records (98 catches for 1,730 yards, with 17 touchdowns) in 14 games.
Sterns has 83 receptions for 1,077 yards, with 10 touchdowns at WKU after also transferring from Houston Baptist.
The Hilltoppers are 55-31-3 all-time in Homecoming games. A victory against Charlotte would give WKU its sixth Homecoming win in the past eight seasons, after the Hilltoppers dropped 6-of-7 such contests from 2007-to-2013.
