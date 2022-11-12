Western Kentucky University will finish up the home part of its football schedule Saturday, hosting Rice at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
The contest is important for WKU, winning its seventh game will ensure bowl eligibility.
Due to its 13-game schedule this season, WKU needs to win seven games in order to become bowl eligible. The Tops are one win away from securing their fourth-consecutive bowl birth and eighth in the past nine years.
“That’s one of our goals every year,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “You want to be a team that competes for championships and also after that you want to be a team that completes in bowl games. So, it’s a big goal for us and we have a big opportunity to do that this week. It’s not going to be easy by any means, and they’re the same way. They’re a good football team and they’re just like us. They’re fighting, scratching, and clawing to be a bowl eligible football team. So, it should be a very competitive game, but it’s definitely a standard here that we want to meet every single year.”
“I think with any team you play it’s critical. It gives you momentum, it allows you to take a deep breath. You don’t relax, but the pressure is just not on you as much. Rice has the ability to do a lot of different things. They have a lot of different personnel and a lot of different formations.”
WKU made quick work of Charlotte, going up 35-0 at halftime and eventually winning 59-7. Austin Reed threw six touchdown passes on the road to six different receivers, and the Hilltopper defense forced three turnovers, including a 42-yard pick six by freshman linebacker Anthony Brackenridge.
Joshua Simon’s touchdown catch against Charlotte was the 14th of his career, which makes him the all-time leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end at Western Kentucky. Simon passed former WKU tight end Tyler Higbee who plays for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.
After setting program records for receiving yards and touchdowns by a WKU freshman, Malachi Corley set the program’s record for receiving yards by a sophomore (865) against Charlotte, and tied the record for most receiving touchdowns by a sophomore (7).
WKU boasts one of college football’s best defenses as the Hilltoppers are first in the nation in both forced turnovers (24) and defensive touchdowns (5). The Tops recorded three takeaways, including a 42-yard pick six by Anthony Brackenridge in their victory over Charlotte.
