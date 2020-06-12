Western Kentucky football has announced that the team’s 2020 season opener will be moved ahead by two days. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, the Hilltoppers’ matchup against UT Chattanooga will be changed to Thursday, Sept. 3.
In addition, kickoff for the opener is 6 p.m. CT.
It will be the fourth time in the past six seasons that WKU’s season opener will be on a Thursday night. The Hilltoppers’ 2019 season started with a Thursday night contest vs. Central Arkansas, while the 2016 opener vs. Rice and 2015 kickoff at Vanderbilt were also Thursday night matchups.
WKU’s second game of the 2020 campaign will be Saturday, Sept. 12 at Indiana.
Second-year head coach Tyson Helton and the 2020 Hilltoppers will face a wire-to-wire grind, as nine of the team’s 11 FBS opponents competed in a bowl game in 2019. WKU is expected to return 16 of its 22 offensive and defensive starters, along with two of the team’s three specialists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.