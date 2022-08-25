WKU has landed talented transfer Emmanual Akot, who was going to Memphis, and now Rick Stansbury seems to have a stacked roster/starting lineup for the 22-23 season.
The question now, as it usually is with WKU, is what can Stansbury do with these guys now that he has them?
Folks in Bowling Green are both excited and anxious about the roster that Stansbury has put together for Western Kentucky University.
They are excited about the potential _ there is a strong feeling that WKU could be a Top 25 team this season. The are anxious about having teams with prime talent, best talent in a generation from 2017-2021, that didn’t win the C-USA Tournament and get to the NCAA Tournament.
The Hilltopper pass the eye test, certainly. Dayvion McKnight returns as the Toppers best player at point guard. Akot will become the second-best player for the Hilltoppers, a 6-foot-8 ball-handling wing who should be able to slash to the basket in C-USA.
Akot started 29 of 31 games at Boise State, he averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. He became the sixth newcomer for the Hilltoppers going into the 2022-23 season.
Akot joins another heralded transfer in Dontaie Allen from Kentucky. Allen may not have found a fit at UK, but the shooter deluxe will have an impact with WKU. Jamarian Sharp, the 7-5 center, 6-8 forward Jairus Hamilton and 3-point specialist Luke Frampton are also back.
Jordan Rawls is a good college basketball player who returns to the Hill from Georgia State. Khristian Lander is a transfer from Indiana at guard. Tyrone Marshall at forward and Fallou Diagne at forward-center are also new players for WKU.
Expectations in BG are sizable for WKU men’s basketball. Even Jon Rothstein wrote in his article earlier this week that Akot’s addition “immediately makes Western Kentucky a threat to be one of the best non-power conference teams in college basketball next season, outside of Gonzaga.”
That should be true, but can WKU be a top 25 team, and can it get to the NCAA Tournament in March 2023?
For those keeping score at home, WKU hasn’t played an NCAA Tournament game since 2013. WKU hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2012. Both of those seasons, Ray Harper coached WKU through a 4-game gauntlet of the Sun Belt Confernece tournament to earn the league’s automatic NCAA berth.
That has been awhile.
Even longer was the last time WKU got to the NCAA Tournament with a sparkling record and national ranking consideration. WKU was 29-7 in 2008 and won two games in the NCAA Tournament. WKU was 25-9 and won an NCAA game in 2009.
WKU needs to learn how to walk again when it comes to reaching the field of 68. Stansbury had a string of teams, with 2020 interrupted by COVID-19, that had the most talent on the Hill in a generation. The best finish for that grouping, from Taveion Hollingsworth’s freshman to senior seasons, was reaching the semifinals of the NIT in New York City with a 27-11 record in 2018.
The anticipation is as great for this 2022-23 team in the first weeks of the school year at WKU as it was during that string of seasons that ended in 2021.
There are plenty of folks in BG who are anxious to see Stansbury finally coach a WKU team to the NCAA Tournament.
