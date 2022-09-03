WKU football gets a long trip for its first game of the season away from Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western Kentucky University will be at Hawaii for an 11 p.m. CT kickoff from Honolulu. This is the first time WKU has made the trip across the Pacific Ocean for a football game.
WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton started his coaching career at Hawaii before the 2000 college football season. After playing quarterback at the University of Houston for his father from 1996 through 1999, Helton followed in his dad’s footsteps and got into coaching a year later as a graduate assistant for the Rainbow Warriors. Following one season as a GA, Helton was promoted to serve as the team’s special teams coordinator. He was in that role for three seasons before moving on to the University of Memphis in 2004 to serve as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.
“It will be neat. Unfortunately for me, all I’m focused on is trying to win a game,” Helton said this week. “I was there for four years and it’s a very special place. We were there at a great time. June Jones was the head coach and we were winning. Timmy Chang was the quarterback, Nick Rolovich was the quarterback and I think of some other great names. It will be special to go back there and be on campus. I hear it’s a great venue.”
WKU quarterback Austin Reed will get his second start with the Hilltoppers after throwing four touchdown passes in a 38-27 win over Austin Peay in the college football opening game last Saturday in Bowling Green.
WKU’s defense had some issues with giving up points to Austin Peay, but it also had four takeaways including a pick six by Upton Stout.
Reed and Stout were among multiple Hilltoppers making their first appearances in a WKU uniform. Reed completed 19-of-33 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in his first start on The Hill.
Stout is a cornerback who made the 34-yard interception touchdown return in his first game at WKU.
