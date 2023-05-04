The constant thread running through the Western Kentucky football program during its surprisingly successful transition from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) has been largely exceptional play at the quarterback position.
And, of course, that doesn’t figure to change this season, with the return of the nation’s leading passer Austin Reed, who cranked up his formidable right arm to pass for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022, when the Hilltoppers won nine games and crushed South Alabama 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
But Reed is merely the latest in a formidable list of WKU signal-callers who have left indelible marks during the program’s ascension to the sport’s highest division at the collegiate level.
It all started with Kawaun Jakes, who quarterbacked the team during the depths of its despair (0-12 in 2009) and during one of its most glorious moments in 2012 — beating Kentucky 32-31 in overtime on a trick-play 2-point conversion that featured Jakes on the receiving end of a pass from running back Antonio Andrews.
A dual threat-type QB like his coach, Willie Taggart, Jakes had an uneven career as a passer until his senior season of 2012, when he completed 200-of-312 passes (.641) for 2,488 yards and 22 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions — a portend of bigger and better things to come from WKU quarterbacks who would follow him.
The first on that list was Brandon Doughty, still, arguably the best Hilltopper QB of them all.
Doughty was a remarkably accurate passer, completing 1,023 passes in 1,491 attempts (.686) for 12,855 yards and 111 touchdowns, with 34 interceptions. Doughty led Western to consecutive Conference USA championships (2014 and ‘15), was a third-team All-American (Athlon Sports) as a senior, and as a junior won the Sammy Baugh Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate passer.
From the beginning of the 2014 season to the end of the 2015 season, Doughty threw for 97 touchdowns, more than any other quarterback in a two-year span in NCAA history. He was a two-time C-USA Most Valuable Player.
A classic drop-back QB with roll-out capabilities, Doughty engineered one of the program’s greatest victories as a junior in 2014, when he fired eight touchdown passes in WKU’s dramatic 67-66 overtime upset of then-undefeated and No. 19 Marshall on the final game of the regular season in Huntington, West Virginia.
Next in line for the Toppers was Mike White, who inherited the quarterback helm from Doughty and ran with it.
Now a backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, White spent two seasons as South Florida before transferring to WKU, where in two seasons (2016 and ‘17) he completed 648 of 996 passes (.649) for 8,540 yards and 63 TDs, with 15 interceptions.
As a junior in 2016, White threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ impressive 51-31 conquest of Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl.
In White’s senior season, Western slipped to 6-7 under first-year coach Mike Sanford Jr., and the Hilltoppers were markedly worse (3-9) in 2018 when Sanford’s throttled-down offense was directed by Steven Duncan, who passed for only 1,071 yards and nine TDs, with seven interceptions.
Sanford was subsequently fired and replaced by Tyson Helton, who was WKU’s offensive coordinator under Jeff Brohm for two seasons, and the change returned the Hilltoppers to an Air Raid-styled attack.
In 2019, Arkansas transfer Ty Storey quarterbacked the Tops to nine wins and a victory over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl at Dallas. Storey also famously returned to Fayetteville as a Hilltopper and keyed a 45-19 rout of Arkansas. For the year, he passed for 2,567 yards and 14 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
In the COVID season of 2020, Western went 5-7, falling back into more of a Jakes-like dual threat attack led by Maryland transfer Tyrell Pigrome, who passed for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns, with only two interceptions.
College football was in for a great awakening in 2021, when Bailey Zappe arrived at WKU from tiny Houston Baptist and enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport — throwing for a whopping 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns — the latter mark breaking a record set by LSU’s Joe Burrow, who had thrown 60 TD passes in his Heisman Trophy season of 2019.
Zappe led WKU to nine victories and passed for 422 yards and six touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ 59-38 victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. Zappe is preparing for his second season with the New England Patriots.
Zappe led the nation in passing iin 2021, and Reed did the same in 2022 — now, that is truly remarkable.
Now, of course, WKU fans are anxious to see what Reed will do for an encore at what has become known in some circles as Quarterback U.
