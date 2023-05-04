The constant thread running through the Western Kentucky football program during its surprisingly successful transition from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) has been largely exceptional play at the quarterback position.

And, of course, that doesn’t figure to change this season, with the return of the nation’s leading passer Austin Reed, who cranked up his formidable right arm to pass for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022, when the Hilltoppers won nine games and crushed South Alabama 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

