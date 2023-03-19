Ten years since its most recent appearance in the NCAA basketball tournament, Western Kentucky believes it has found the man to return the Hilltoppers to the Big Dance.

A week after the resignation of embattled head coach Rick Stansbury, WKU hired Steve Lutz — who led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons — as his successor.

