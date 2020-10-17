The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are looking for some magic as they prepare to visit UAB in a Conference USA matchup at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
“UAB is a really good football team and Bill Clark is a fabulous football coach,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton. “They’re awfully tough to beat at home, so we’ve got a big challenge in front of us.
“We’d like to put everything together and go down there and get a big win.”
WKU (1-3, 1-1 C-USA) is coming off an embarrassing 38-14 home loss to Marshall last Saturday, when the Thundering Herd built up a 38-0 lead before the Hilltoppers scored a pair of late touchdowns.
Starting Hilltopper quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was benched in the second half in favor of 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore Kevaris Thomas, who scored a rushing touchdown and also fired a 26-yard TD strike to freshman wide receiver Dalvin Smith in the game’s waning seconds.
Pigrome is a Birmingham native, however, and both he and Thomas could see action at QB this week.
“For us, it’s about not turning the ball over and creating some explosive plays,” Helton said. “We haven’t had very many explosive plays this season and that needs to change.
“The strength of our team is our defense, but we can’t put the defense in a short-field situation like we’ve been doing. We have to find a way to control field position and put ourselves in a position to score more points.”
Western’s defense continues to be led by senior safety Devon Key, who registered a career-high nine solo tackles against Marshall.
UAB (3-1, 1-0) is led by senior running back Spencer Brown, who has three 100-yard rushing games this fall and 16 for his career, which has produced 3,572 rushing yards — making him the second-leading active rusher in FBS behind Clemson’s Travis Etienne.
The Blazers have been particularly effective in the red zone, where they have scored on 17 of 18 occasions — 16 of those scores being touchdowns.
UAB’s defense, ranked in the top 10 nationally in each of the past two seasons, has allowed just 23 total points and an average of 297.5 total yards in the Blazers’ last two games.
While Helton said he wouldn’t call the UAB game a “must-win” situation for his struggling team, he acknowledged its significance.
“It’s an important game for us,” Helton said. “Our main goal still is to win a championship — we still have a lot to play for.”
