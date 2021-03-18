Taveion Hollingsworth hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds to play to lift Western Kentucky over Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 69-67 in the opening round of the 83rd National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
The Hilltoppers (21-7) advance to the quarterfinal round next Thursday, when they meet the winner of Friday’s first-round game between Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech.
It was a solid bounce-back for WKU, coming off an excruciating overtime loss to North Texas in the Conference USA Tournament championship game on Saturday night.
“We were very disappointed, but it’s a blessing to still be playing — we have to remember that most teams aren’t,” said Hollingsworth, who made his 130th consecutive start for Western. “We’re trying to look at it in that way and I thought we responded the right way in this one.
“We were sluggish at the start of the game, but we picked it up pretty good after that — and we finished the way we needed to finish to advance.”
Western led 65-60 after a putback by Charles Bassey at 5:10, but the Gaels (14-10) rallied to score seven consecutive points and took a 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Alex Ducas with 46 seconds remaining.
A Bassey dunk at 0:36 off a Josh Anderson assist tied the contest at 67 and a subsequent Saint Mary’s turnover led to a runout for WKU and Hollingsworth was fouled on a drive to the basket — setting up his game-winning free throws.
The Gaels’ Matthias Tass misfired on a 3-pointer just before the final horn.
WKU was in control for most of the first half. The Hilltoppers stretched their lead to 11 points before the Gaels scored the final four points of the half to pull within 38-31 at intermission.
Hollingsworth led WKU with 21 points, with Bassey adding 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Luke Frampton and Anderson each added 10 points — each of them going 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
The Hilltoppers shot 45% from the floor, making 5-of-10 shots from 3-point range. WKU also turned the ball over only four times.
Point guard Tommy Kuhse delivered 17 points and 11 assists for Saint Mary’s, which also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Tass, and 12 second-half points from Ducas.
The Gaels shot 48% from the field and were 7-of-21 from distance for 33%.
WKU has now won four of its last five NIT games, having reached the semifinal round in 2018 at New York’s Madison Square Garden when Hollingsworth and Anderson were freshman.
