The 2020-21 basketball season for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers was successful in many ways, no question about it.
WKU finished 21-8, won Conference USA’s East division championship, and, by virtue of having the league’s best record, captured its 43rd regular season conference title — third most in history, behind Kentucky and Kansas.
The Hilltoppers also notched their fourth consecutive 20-victory season, giving them 47 all-time — seventh-best in NCAA Division I history.
Western also had some impressive victories, defeating (on the road) Southeastern Conference champion Alabama, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament; and defeating Memphis — the National Invitation Tournament champion — at a neutral site.
Lots to be proud of if you’re a Hilltopper fan.
And yet, there is an unmistakable feeling of hollowness in the wake of another potential-laden season in which WKU once again failed to punch its ticket to the Big Dance — meaning, this proud program hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since Ray Harper took them there in 2013.
Once again, in so many ways, the Hilltoppers were their own worst enemy.
After trailing 17-0 to open the C-USA Tournament championship game against North Texas, the Hilltoppers stormed back in the second half behind ferocious defense to overhaul the Mean Green and take a seven-point lead in the waning minutes.
But a series of misadventures by WKU at both ends of the court down the stretch allowed the Mean Green to score the final seven points to force overtime, and North Texas was the far better team in OT — winning the title, 61-57.
Sound familiar? Rewind the tape to 2018 when WKU was shot down in the C-USA Tournament finals by Jon Elmore and Marshall, 67-66. Rewind the tape to 2019 when Jeff Jones’ Old Dominion team took Western’s best shot and didn’t blink, winning the tournament finale, 62-56.
Close, in all cases, but no cigar.
Many Western fans find it difficult to fathom that the Hilltoppers couldn’t get to to the NCAA Tournament with a generational talent in tow — 6-foot-11, 235-pound center Charles Bassey, a second-team Basketball Times All-American and contender for National Player of the Year awards.
Now, Bassey is almost surely off to the NBA, and WKU likely must also replace a pair of four-season warriors who helped the team win many games — guard Taveion Hollingsworth and swingman Josh Anderson. Also gone is Carson Williams, who has his sights set on a career in the NFL.
Most alarming of all, however, is the departure of sophomore guard Jordan Rawls, who recently entered the transfer portal. Rawls led the Hilltoppers with 20 points and eight assists in their 72-65 loss to C-USA rival Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals.
And, on Monday, it was learned that 6-6 junior swingman Kevin Osawe, who arrived at WKU as a highly rated junior college transfer, has also entered the transfer portal.
Perhaps the last Hilltopper leaving Diddle Arena should turn out the lights.
Incoming will be much-traveled star guard Zion Harmon, most recently of Marshall County High School, but the cupboard appears to be pretty bare moving forward for WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, who must replace a ton of talent and production as he gears up for his sixth season at the helm.
It’s a scary, daunting proposition for WKU because Conference USA is much better at the top than the media and the average hoops fan give it credit for being. Next season, UAB, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Old Dominion, and Marshall (and, perhaps, others) all figure to be plenty good.
Any way you slice it, a reboot is in order for a WKU basketball program that in recent years has simply failed to seize the moment in the biggest of postseason games — and, for now at least, that window of opportunity appears to have closed.
