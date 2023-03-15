Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball season didn’t turn out as planned in 2022-23, to state the obvious, prompting monumental changes for the shell-of-their past Hilltoppers moving forward.
Picked by Conference USA coaches in the preseason to finish second in the league behind UAB, disappointing WKU didn’t come close to becoming a legitimate contender — winding up as a tepid No. 8 seed in the postseason tournament and exiting with a whimper versus top seed and eventual champion Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinal round.
It all added up to the Saturday resignation of embattled seven-year head coach Rick Stansbury, the only coach in the Hilltoppers’ storied history to never lead the team to the NCAA Tournament, having the bum luck of losing in the championship game of three consecutive C-USA tournaments. This season, WKU was 17-16 overall and a dismal 8-12 within the league, and that just doesn’t cut it on the Hill.
It was time.
This year’s Western team in no way approached the performance many expected from it. The Hilltoppers lacked team chemistry, on-court communication, consistent hustle, didn’t compete as needed on the offensive glass, failed to value offensive possessions, were often burned defensively at crunch time by the opposition’s 3-pointers, and there was little rhyme or reason to their head-scratching set offense. Collectively, it felt like a complete disconnect.
Again, it was time.
Now, of course, longtime athletic director Todd Stewart is on a diligent search for Stansbury’s successor, and, make no mistake about it, this is the most crucial hire of Stewart’s tenure to date, because the WKU fan base is flat-out fed up with mediocrity, tired of the disappointment that accompanies untapped potential and intensely frustrated that the Hilltoppers have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 — the longest such drought in program history.
More from this section
To put it mildly, Stewart needs to get this hire exactly right. It can’t be a single, double, triple or even solo homer. This hire needs to be a tape-measure grand slam. No pressure, right?
A host of names have been circulating around Bowling Green — among them, former Xavier and Louisville coach Chris Mack, current Northern Kentucky and former WKU player and coach Darrin Horn, current Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin, current Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz, former Indiana and Georgia coach Tom Crean, once a WKU assistant, and former Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis.
It may be one of these individuals, it may be someone else, but whomever is tabbed to lead the Hilltoppers must find a no-nonsense way way to regenerate the combination of excitement and intimidation that once made E.A. Diddle Arena one of the toughest places in America for opposing teams to play in; must reignite the passion that once drew thousands of WKU students to the venerable arena for every home game; and must re-establish a tradition that annually made Western one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the nation.
Right now, all of that is but a distant memory and in no way resembles what Ed Diddle and John Oldham established from the early 1920s through 1971, when the Hilltoppers were at their zenith; making the program’s one and only appearance in the NCAA Final Four, featuring five African-American starters, all from within a 35-mile radius of the Western campus.
What the 2022-23 season painfully and indelibly underscored is that it takes more than mere talent to win at a high level. WKU featured plenty of individual skill, and, on paper, looked like a team that might become a mid-major national power by season’s end, but they never came close to reaching their potential because they lacked the spirit, spunk, determination and detailed efficiency at both ends of the court that it takes to prevail at the highest level. Dozens of WKU teams from the past got more done with significantly less talent.
Fingers crossed Hilltopper Nation, as a new era beckons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.