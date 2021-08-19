Volleyball fans in the commonwealth are in for a treat on Thursday as Western Kentucky and defending NCAA champion Kentucky square off in a Top 25 showdown exhibition match in Bowling Green.
Admission is free and first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Free parking will be available in Parking Structure 2 — located between E.A. Diddle Arena and Houchens/Smith Stadium. Gates 1 and 2 will be open for fans to enter the arena. Concessions will also be available from the second-floor stand.
As announced by the university, everyone on WKU’s campuses will be expected to wear a mask indoors until further notice.
For the safety of student-athletes and fans, autographs and pictures will not be available with the team at Thursday’s event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.