CBS Sports Network will be featuring a breakfast special on Tuesday morning when Western Kentucky visits Charlotte for a Conference USA football game.
Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
“We had a great Sunday practice, getting the guys up early to prepare for an early game,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I thought our players moved around great, had some great juice, and I think we’re in a good spot.
“We’re really excited to be able to play the game, and I know Charlotte feels the same way. I think both teams will be ready to play.
“Charlotte is a good football team. They’ll present some challenges to our defense, and it’s going to take everything we’ve got to go on the road and win.”
The Hilltoppers (4-6, 3-3 C-USA) — playing their final regular-season game — enter the contest with momentum, having posted back-to-back wins over Southern Miss (10-7) and Florida International (38-21).
WKU continues to be led by Maryland graduate transfer quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who has completed 136-of-237 passes for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns, with no interceptions.
The Tops’ running game is paced by senior Gaej Walker, who has rushed for 516 yards and two touchdowns, while the receiving corps is led by junior Mitchell Tinsley, who has 37 catches for 337 yards and three TDs.
Western’s strong suit, however, continues to be a defensive unit that fourth nationally in pass defense, surrendering only 165.2 yards per contest through the air. The Hilltoppers lead the nation in pass breakups with 54.
The defensive unit is led by senior end DeAngelo Malone, the program’s FBS career leader in sacks, and senior safety Devon Key, the program’s FBS career leader in tackles.
WKU also features one of America’s top punters in Australian senior John Haggerty, who averages 46 yards per kick.
Charlotte (2-3, 2-1) will be competing in its first game in over a month, having last played on Oct. 31 — a 53-19 loss at Duke. Prior to that, the 49ers posted consecutive league victories over North Texas (49-21) and UTEP (38-28).
Coach Will Healy’s squad is led by quarterback Chris Reynolds, who is 84-of-141 through the air for 1,100 and six touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Charlotte features a running back tandem of Tre Harbison (257 yards, 4 TDs) and Aaron McAllister (254 yards, 3 TDs), and the team’s top receiver is Victor Tucker, who has 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
