Going 0-4 lifetime against an opponent usually isn’t good for business as a football team, but Western Kentucky University gets some good out of its home-and-home series with Indiana University.

WKU is 0-4 against the Hoosiers, but the Hilltoppers had one of their most special nights of football in Bowling Green since joining the FBS in 2007 last September when they met IU in front of 25,171 fans jammed into Houchens-Smith Stadium. It was a tremendous atmosphere, even with Indiana surviving 33-31 in a game that came down to the final minutes.

