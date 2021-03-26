Western Kentucky’s quest to reach the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament for the second time in three years was thwarted by Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs burned the Hilltoppers repeatedly from 3-point range on the way to a 72-65 victory in the NIT quarterfinals at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Louisiana Tech (23-7) advances to meet Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Western — which split games with Tech during the regular season in Bowling Green — closes out at 21-8.
WKU was still within 64-60 after a 17-foot jumper by Josh Anderson at 2:20, but the Bulldogs got a tough 10-footer in the lane from Isaiah Crawford at 1:05 and a steal and dunk by Kenneth Lofton Jr. at 0:53 to make it an eight-point game.
The Hilltoppers never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Louisiana Tech was led by Kalob Dedoux, who scored 20 points and finished 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Lofton Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Amorie Archibald added 11 points and six rebounds.
Western was paced by Jordan Rawls, who scored 20 points and dished eight assists. All-American center Charles Bassey produced 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, and Taveion Hollingsworth added 13 points.
Louisiana Tech shot 51% from the field, including 62% from distance (11-of-18).
Western shot only 35% from the field and was just 4-of-16 from long distance (25%).
The Bulldogs built a 39-31 halftime advantage by making 8-of-12 shot from 3-point range, including a 4-of-4 performance by Ledoux.
