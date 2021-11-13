Western Kentucky University is trying to make a late-season run to the C-USA football championship game, and it wants to push a four-game winning streak to five at Rice on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-1 in C-USA) want to keep momentum going as they try to keep pace with Marshall (6-3, 4-1) in the league’s East Division.
They will face Florida Atlantic next week on Senior Day at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers close the regular season on the road at Marshall on Nov. 27.
WKU should be able to take care of business, as evidenced by it being an 18-point favorite on the road.
The Hilltoppers average the seventh-most points in the nation while the Owls allow the 13th most points in the nation, being outscored by 149 points this year.
WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award on Thursday. The graduate transfer is the first Hilltopper to ever earn this distinction.
Zappe is one of 15 players listed as a “Player to Watch” for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award list. The 15-player watch list includes eight quarterbacks, four defensive players, two running backs and one wide receiver. Thirteen different schools and seven conferences are represented. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is the only other player in the group from a Group of Five school.
Zappe this week also became only the second Hilltopper to be named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, joining Brandon Doughty during his record-setting 2015 season.
Through nine games, the Victoria, Texas, native has completed 308-of-441 passes (69.8%) for 3,688 yards, with 37 touchdowns and only six interceptions, while also adding three rushing scores. The 3,688 yards and 37 scores through the air lead the nation.
After struggling early against a tough schedule, the Hilltoppers’ defense has caught its stride during this four-game winning streak. WKU has given up just 18 points per game while forcing an insane 14 turnovers. The Hilltoppers have outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points during that stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.