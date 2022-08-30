Tyson Helton made a point to tell everybody Austin Peay would provide WKU with football challenge just before lunchtime Saturday.
Turned out it wasn’t just coach speak.
WKU didn’t exactly blow away Austin Peay in its opener of the entire college football season Saturday morning, holding off the Govs 38-27 at Houchens/Smith Stadium
And now, the Hilltoppers take a rather ambitious road/air trip to Hawaii for a Saturday night game.
One of the bigger challenges of this away game for Western Kentucky University is the long trans-continental flight, then several more hours flying over the Pacific Ocean to get to Honolulu.
“It’s going to be a quick week,” Helton said Monday. “We’ll actually start practice today. Usually, the players would be off today, but we’re going to get on a plane later this week and fly over there. Looking forward to the trip and looking forward to a highly competitive game. I think we’re going to face a really, really good football team in Hawaii. It will be a four-quarter game and we better show up and play our best game if we want to win.”
Now, Hawaii got blasted 63-10 by Vanderbilt, which visited the Islands last weekend. The Commodores are what they are in football, but Hawaii must be woeful to give up 63 points to one of the worst teams in the SEC.
Vandy quarterback Mike Wright put on a show, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard jaunt, and Wright also threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Helton called Wright a special athlete with a lot of speed. The coach also hinted that WKU quarterback Austin Reed might show some wheels in his second start with the Hilltoppers. Reed threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns against Austin Peay.
“We left a lot of yards out there offensively,” Helton said of WKU’s output. “We had a couple of drops that could have been explosive plays that could have changed some things. There’s some things he’ll see on film and in Week 2 he’ll be able to make checks and do some things coming out of the gate to start drives.”
Malachi Corley caught three touchdown passes and Daewood Davis caught a fourth from Reed. Corley and Davis combined for 185 receiving yards and 11 catches.
Helton was asked about overall production from other players.
“What I love about our offense is we have enough weapons,” Helton said. “It’s a long season, nobody is selfish and they’re willing to say my turn is coming.”
Their turn may be at the end of a long air trip for a college football game in Hawaii. Not a bad way for WKU to spend a football Saturday night.
