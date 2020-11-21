Defense has been the watchword for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers the past two weeks, with WKU surrendering a total of only 17 points in a 10-6 loss at FAU on Nov. 7 and a 10-7 victory over visiting Southern Miss last weekend.
Now, WKU will attempt to maintain its excellence on defense and rev up its offense when it plays host to winless FIU on Saturday.
Kickoff for the Hilltoppers’ Senior Day game is set for 1 p.m. at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
“We’re in a good place as a team right now — we have a tight brotherhood here,” Western head coach Tyson Helton said. “We have a chance to close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak and that’s our intention, one game at a time.
“We’ve established a little momentum and we want to build on that this week against FIU.”
WKU (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) will again be led by Maryland graduate transfer quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who has now attempted 212 passes this fall without an interception — the second-longest active streak in America.
“(Pigrome) is a dual-threat guy who has done a nice job of managing the offense the past couple of weeks,” Helton said. “What we’re still trying to improve on are making explosive plays downfield and better execution in the red zone.”
The Hilltoppers’ stout ‘D’ leads C-USA and ranks sixth nationally in passing defense, allowing only 167.2 yards per game, and has not allowed a passing touchdown in the last two games.
WKU continues to be led by senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone and senior safety Devon Key, each of whom rose to the top of the Hilltopper record book in last week’s win. Malone is now the program’s all-time leader in sacks (25) and Key is Western’s all-time leader in tackles (329) during the FBS era.
“Our defense continues to play outstanding, inspired football,” Helton said. “Those guys are playing with a lot of juice.”
FIU (0-4, 0-2) is paced by senior running back D’vonte Price, who rushed for a career-best 178 yards and a TD in last week’s loss to rival FAU. Price ranks fifth in the nation in yards per carry (7.9) and eighth nationally in rushing yards per game (120.3).
Wide receiver Rivaldo Fairweather, meanwhile, had 176 receiving yards against FAU, including a 76-yard touchdown reception.
“We’ve got to be able to limit FIU’s running game,” Helton said, “and we’ve got to get their quarterback off his spot.”
