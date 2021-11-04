Western Kentucky University has apparently been working feverishly to not be left out in the cold, or in C-USA, which might be the same thing.
WKU would be one of the last teams to escape C-USA, with media reports on Monday having the Hilltoppers and Middle Tennessee going to the MAC. That is probably the best destination the school can hope for after much of the conference had already bolted to the American Athletic and the Sun Belt.
Western Kentucky has played this game before over the decades. Sometimes during its history WKU was looking for another conference to join other than the Sun Belt. Or a mid-level conference was looking to add teams, and maybe WKU got some courting that way.
WKU had been in the Sun Belt Conference from 1982 to 2014 and for many years it was a beneficial place for the Hilltoppers basketball program. For decades, the Toppers dominated the league in men’s and women’s basketball. The men’s program won 12 league titles from 1987 to 2013. The Lady Toppers were conference champions 15 times from 1986 to 2014.
This was on the front end of WKU going all-in on the process of moving from the FCS to the FBS, or from NCAA Division I-AA to Division I-A, for us older folks.
The Western Kentucky football team moved out of I-AA in 2007 and into I-A (now the Football Bowl Subdivision) and then joined the Sun Belt in 2009. The Tops went 17-22 in league play during their five seasons in the Sun Belt, finishing as high as second in 2012.
WKU has been pretty successful overall in C-USA, going to six bowl games in seven years and winning the league in 2015 and 2016.
Overall, if Western Kentucky and MTSU are approved, it would be considered a plus in football for the MAC.
WKU could have been left out of the 6-school group that went to the American in part because all of the C-USA teams that left — Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA — are in metropolitan areas and in television markets that have a strong geographic footprint.
WKU could benefit from the overall broadcast package that the MAC enjoys with ESPN, which is the conference’s exclusive rights holder. The MAC is in the middle of a 13-year deal that is reportedly worth over $100 million and pays out about $670,000 to each of the MAC’s 12 current members.
The league has its own Tuesday and Wednesday night package on ESPN called MACtion.
On the basketball side, WKU would be viewed as a major gain for the MAC. While the Hilltoppers haven’t earned an NCAA Tournament bid since the 2013 season, when they were still in the Sun Belt, they would be considered the most consistent and prominent program entering the league. WKU has won 20 games each of the last four seasons.
In this latest conference alteration, WKU might have been in better shape going to the Sun Belt, and it definitely would have stepped up getting an invite to the American Athletic. Neither of those leagues asked WKU to join, so the Hilltoppers need some MACtion to keep them from getting left out in the cold.
