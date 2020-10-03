Two college football teams desperate for a victory will clash on Saturday, as Western Kentucky invades Middle Tennessee in the latest rendition of the “100 Miles of Hate” rivalry.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“Big game, big rivalry — I know their kids will be fired up, as will ours,” second-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “It’s usually a great game, one that always seems to come down to a very few plays.
“It’s an emotional game for everyone involved and one of the keys is to find the right balance. It’s our first Conference USA game this season and we’ll have to play a 60-minute game to win it.”
Idle last week, the Hilltoppers (0-2, 0-0) opened the 2020 season with a 35-21 loss at Louisville and were defeated 30-24 at home by Liberty.
Western will be led by graduate quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who completed 18-of-25 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns against Liberty.
Junior wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, meanwhile, leads the team with nine receptions for 107 yards and two TDs.
One of the keys to the defense will be the play of senior safety Devon Key, who registered a career-high 15 tackles against Liberty — the eighth double-digit effort of his career.
Helton, who led WKU to nine victories last fall, is hoping the Hilltoppers are ready to deliver a breakout performance.
“We haven’t played good team football yet,” Helton said. “I’m hopeful we’ll find that in the Middle Tennessee game.
“We’ve got to be more consistent on offense. We need to be a 30-points-plus offensive football team, and I think we can make that happen — we’ve got to put together consistent drives and hit the big play when it’s out there.”
MTSU (0-2, 0-1) is led by senior quarterback Asher O’Hara, who accounted for 433 offensive yards in last Friday’s league loss at UTSA.
“He’s a very good quarterback who seemed to find his rhythm in the second half at USTA,” Helton said of O’Hara. “This is the third consecutive game we’ll face a dual-threat quarterback capable of making explosive plays, so our defense will need to respond to a big challenge.
Blue Raiders senior wide receiver Jarrin Pierce leads the league with an average of 7.3 receptions per game. In three games, he has 22 catches for 221 yards.
Junior safety Greg Grate leads Middle Tennessee with 21 tackles.
Helton expects another classic battle.
“We have an opportunity to start our conference season with a victory and gain some momentum for the rest of the season in the process,” Helton said. “We both have a ton to play for, so it should be a great game.
“We better play our best game if we expect to win.”
