Last weekend, coming off as 19-day layoff due to COVID-19-related issues, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers showed that their unexpected break from games did them more good than harm.

WKU was extremely impressive in a two-game Conferrence USA sweep of visiting Rice, posting a 77-71 victory on Friday before routing the overmatched Owls 89-66 on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are now 15-4 overall, 8-2 in C-USA, and on a six-game winning streak.

WKU was scheduled to visit North Texas for a two-game series in Denton this weekend, but it was announced on Thursday that adverse weather conditions had postponed the series indefinitely.

Western looked sharper in all phases of the game against Rice. Its offense was more fluid, decisive and efficient, its defense was stellar in multiple ways against one of the league’s most prolific offensive teams, and its rebounding was solid at both ends of the court.

WKU also seemed tougher, more cohesive, more focused, more urgent, more player-driven, and the result was a pair of encouraging peformances.

The Hilltoppers dished 44 assists in the two games against Rice, and their willingness to make the extra pass for the best available shot provided dividends throughout the weekend. In essense, they looked like a decidedly better team, despite the fact that they entered the series already having won four games in succession.

The nation is beginning to take notice.

ESPN Bracketology now has Western a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, taking on No. 5 seed USC in the opening round.

Also of note, WKU is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, is No. 75 in the NET rankings, No. 79 in KenPom, No. 83 in the BPI power index, No. 86 in the Sagarin Ratings, and No. 36 in RealTime RPI. In short, the Hilltoppers have put themselves in position to make some national noise in the postseason if they continue to take care of business.

With this weekend’s postponement in Texas, that business isn’t scheduled to resume until Feb. 26-27 when the Hilltoppers host FIU in a two-game series at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. ‘TCB’must be the mentality from here on out.

Western has reached that stretch in the season when every game matters, particularly for most non-Power Five programs, and there is little margin for error on the at-large road to the NCAA Tournament.

It helps that WKU has a victory at Alabama in its back pocket and a National Player of the Year candidate in Charles Bassey on the court, but absolutely nothing is guaranteed with regard to the NCAA Tournament, outside of winning the conference tournament.

Make no mistake, the Hilltoppers still have a lot of work to do to make their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2013.

Stay tuned.