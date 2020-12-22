Western Kentucky is expected to close out the nonconference portion of its 2020-21 basketball schedule with a victory over winless Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night in E.A. Diddle Arena — and the Hilltoppers are suddenly on a roll.
Since delivering its only clunker of the year — a disappointing 75-54 defeat at Louisville on Dec. 1 — WKU (6-2) has reeled off four consecutive victories, including Saturday’s 73-71 thriller over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
WKU got it done against the Crimson Tide by getting a sensational performance from 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey (27 points, 12 rebounds) and receiving a career day from sophomore guard Jordan Rawls, who climbed off the bench to score 20 points and make three steals.
Western — 4-1 in its last five meetings with Southeastern Conference foes — won at Alabama despite minimal contribution from senior leader Taveion Hollingsworth, who was in foul trouble from start to finish, producing only four points in a paltry 16 minutes.
The Hilltoppers won by limiting Alabama to 39% shooting, including 27% from 3-point range, by winning the battle of the boards (38-35), by outscoring the Tide 20-12 on second-chance points, and by getting 31 points from its bench compared to just 20 from Alabama.
WKU also continues to get significant production from true freshman Dayvion McKnight, a physical 6-1 point guard who came off the bench to play 28 minutes and dish a game-high six assists at Alabama. Conversely, starting senior PG Kenny Cooper logged only eight minutes.
Slowly but surely, the personality of this Hilltopper team is being revealed, and what has transpired as of late bodes well for the team’s chances to win the Conference USA championship and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Ray Harper took them there in 2013.
Bassey, who averages 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game, has been spectacular this season after being limited to only 10 games in 2019-20 last season due to a significant leg injury. WKU is fortunate he returned to the program for his junior season, and he is ticketed to be a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The leather-tough Hollingsworth (who has a chance to finish his collegiate career with 2,000 points), mercurial swingman Josh Anderson, and rugged power forward Carson Williams are battle-tested seniors who will rise to the occasion when the chips are down.
McKnight, the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball recipient out of Collins High School in Shelbyville, is talented and fearless, and the supremely gifted Rawls is just now discovering how great he has a chance to be.
WKU needs a little bit more from Davidson junior transfer Luke Frampton, a 3-point specialist, and a whole lot more from Cooper, the Lipscomb transfer who, thus far, has struggled mightily in a WKU uniform.
Despite the setback at Louisville, the Hilltoppers have quality nonconference wins over Northern Iowa, Memphis, Rhode Island, and Alabama, and lost a 70-64 decision to then-No. 15 West Virginia in the championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in late November at Sioux Falls, S.D.
All in all, WKU — now receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — is in a good position to make some national noise, and fifth-year Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury is hoping the best is yet to come.
