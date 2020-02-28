BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky may or may not emerge as the 2020 Conference USA champion, but know this — the Hilltoppers played with the heart of one on a wild and woolly Thursday night.
Rallying in near-miraculous fashion from the brink of both defeat and elimination from the chase for a league title, WKU overcame a monumental deficit in the final minutes to force overtime, then went on to shock Louisiana Tech, 95-91, before delirious fans in E.A. Diddle Arena.
It was one of the greatest comebacks in program history, and it was fueled by junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth, who scored a career-high 43 points.
“I was just hoopin’ — just hoopin’ the whole way and never believing we were out of it,” said Hollingsworth, who became the first WKU player to score 40 in a game since Anthony Winchester in 2004. “We were aggressive, we were hustling, and we just played our hearts out at the end to give us a chance to win.
“All this team needs is a chance because we’re a bunch of guys full of heart who never, ever give up.”
The Tops improve to 19-9 overall and 12-4 in C-USA, and have a chance to seize a share of the league lead with a victory at front-running North Texas on Sunday.
Western trailed by 12 points with 1:50 to play in regulation, and hundreds of fans could be witnessed filing out of the venerable arena.
They missed a fantastic finish, but those who remained and those who stayed tuned to CBS Sports Network were rewarded with a show for the ages.
Hollingsworth banked in a desperation 3-pointer to pull the Toppers within 78-75 with 17 seconds to play.
Cobe Williams made one of two free throws to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead at 0:12, and Josh Anderson was fouled on a rebound of the missed free throw.
Anderson hit two free throws to pull WKU within 79-77. Then, Tech’s Derric Jean made one of two free throws at 0:09. Hollingsworth tied it with a 27-foot 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play — sending the remaining fans into a frenzied state.
DaQuan Bracey’s half-court heave at the buzzer was off the mark.
The Hilltoppers took their first lead of the game on a Carson Williams free throw at the outset of overtime, and, although Louisiana Tech twice led by two points in the extra frame, WKU answered every challenge.
A Hollingsworth free throw at 0:59 pushed Western in front 87-86, and the Hilltoppers never relinquished the lead thereafter. Hollingsworth and Jordan Rawls each hit four throws over the final 28 seconds to put it away.
“This bunch just never stops believing,” said WKU coach Rick Stansbury, whose team trailed by 17 points with 5:51 to play. “We’ve faced so much adversity throughout the season, but these players have never quit. You can see it in their eyes when they come into the huddle. No matter the situation, they believe we’re going to find a way to get it done.
“Louisiana Tech is an outstanding team, but we were able to make a bunch of big shots at the end, and we were able to get to the foul line and score with the clock stopped. Then, we got just enough stops on defense to give ourselves a fighting chance.”
In addition to Hollngsworth’s production, WKU got 17 points and seven rebounds from Williams, with Camron Justice adding 14 points.
Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5) put five players in the double-digit scoring column — Jean leading the way with 16 points and a game-best five assists.
