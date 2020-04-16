One thing that can be said with complete confidence about Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury is this — the guy can flat-out recruit.
Last week, the Hilltoppers got another dandy commitment for the Class of 2021 when 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward KeShawn Murphy cast his lot with the Hilltoppers.
Ramsey just completed his junior season at Ramsey High School in Birmingham, Alabama, where he led the Rams to a 25-9 record — averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.
Sounds like the complete package to me, and it’s no surprise he was named first-team All-State in Alabama for 2019-20.
What is a surprise in all this is that WKU out-recruited three Southeastern Conference programs — Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State — as well as hometown Conference USA rival UAB, for Murphy’s services.
This is no small feat.
Stansbury and his staff deserve immense credit for being able to snatch a player of this caliber out the deep south away from close-to-home Power Five programs — such a quest is easier said than done, to be sure.
Murphy is a three-star recruit in the 2021 class according to Rivals and unrated by 247 Sports, but make no mistake about it — Murphy is a huge get for Stansbury and the Hilltoppers, who are looking for as much interior help as they can possibly find.
There is a chance that Murphy could reclassify into the Class of 2020, and if that’s the case WKU has the potential to feature 6-11 center Charles Bassey (should be decide to return for his junior season), 6-7 forward Isaiah Cozart, 6-5 forward Carson Williams, along with Murphy in the paint this coming season.
Murphy’s commitment to WKU follows that of Zion Harmon, the well-traveled, highly touted four-star point guard who, as an eighth-grade starter, helped propel Bowling Green High School to the 2017 KHSAA state championship.
Like Murphy, Harmon also has the potential to reclassify into the Class of 2020.
On a less stellar note for the Hilltoppers, redshirt freshman point guard Jeremiah Gambrell recently entered his name in the transfer portal — and there was a gnawing sense that this was inevitable.
Due to a variety of factors, WKU was painfully short off the bench this past season — yet, Gambrell managed to average only 6.3 minutes per game, and never really got a long enough look to showcase his full potential. This was disappointing.
At the end of the season, however, Gambrell secured a key rebound and made a clutch transition basket in traffic that proved crucial in WKU’s thrilling 95-91 overtime conquest of visiting Louisiana Tech — keeping WKU in the hunt for the Conference USA championship.
Three days later, the Hilltoppers dropped a crushing 78-72 overtime decision at North Texas, and in the process dropped out of the C-USA championship chase. In this critical game, Gambrell never left the bench.
Just over a month later, he’s out of the WKU hoop loop.
No shocker, all things considered.
Nonetheless, I hate to see Gambrell go, and I’m certainly not the only one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.