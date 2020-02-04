Down to essentially its iron five starting lineup, and precious little else, tired and weary Western Kentucky put forth a noble effort, but nonetheless dropped a pair of Conference USA games in the Sunshine State last week.
On Thursday, the Hilltoppers fell 69-65 at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, and less than 24 hours later they were on the short end of an 81-76 score at Florida International in Miami.
All this, after heading to the Florida on a five-game winning streak.
“Our team gave it everything they had,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said Saturday, following the loss to FIU. “We weren’t perfect, but we gave a tremendous effort down here.
“We’re just in a tough situation.”
Stansbury was alluding, of course, to the Hilltoppers ultra-thin bench, which was further compromised on Thursday when graduate guard Camron Justice re-injured his back in the first half against FAU. He hasn’t played since.
Consequently, WKU’s bench was outscored 14-0 by FAU and (gulp!) 25-0 by FIU. Combined, that’s 39-zip for the week. Considering this, it’s amazing that the Hilltoppers were in contention to pull both games out in the final minute.
But common sense strongly suggests that the wear and tear on WKU’s starters has begun, or will soon begin, to take a negative toll. Against FIU, Jared Savage played 40 minutes, followed by Jordan Rawls (39), Taveion Hollingsworth (36), Carson Williams (36), and Josh Anderson (32).
All five starters scored in double digits — led by Savage’s 20 points — and the Hilltoppers were able to stay in contention by going 20-of-26 from the foul line compared to just 5-of-10 for FIU. WKU also narrowly won the rebounding battle (37-36).
But the question begs to be asked: Is this the way it’s going to be the remainder of the season, five starters and little else?
Justice’s back issue is considered day to day, but any back injury is tricky, and it remains to be seen if he can recover sufficiently enough to be a positive factor down the stretch.
That leaves basically two reserves, Jeremiah Gambrell, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman shooting guard, and Isaiah Cozart, a 6-7 true freshman power forward, to fill the void off the bench. The two combined to play 27 minutes last week in Florida and did not score a point.
Not good.
The Hilltoppers (14-8) are back in E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday against Louisiana Tech, tied with North Texas atop the C-USA standings at 8-2. Despite being swept in Florida, WKU is but a game back at 7-3. Any chance of winning the regular-season title, however, rests with WKU winning out at home.
It’s a “Blackout Game” against La Tech for a CBS Sports Network 8 o’clock tip.
“We need our fans to come out and fill the place up Thursday,” Stansbury said. “We need the energy that crowd gives us at home.”
Hasten to say, it would be a welcome sight for WKU’s iron five.
