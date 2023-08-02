BOWLING GREEN — Fifth-year Western Kentucky football head coach Tyson Helton was relatively measured in his comments concerning the prospects for the Hilltoppers this season, but there was a gleam in his eyes and excitement in his voice as he spoke Tuesday during the program’s annual Media Day at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
“We’re excited about the football season,” said Helton, whose WKU team is the runaway preseason choice to win the 2023 Conference USA championship. “I’m really looking forward to working with our players and coaches.
“We have a quality football team, but there is still a whole lot of work to be done, a whole lot of improvements we can make in every area, and we’re looking forward to working hard and putting all the pieces together to become the best team we can be.”
WKU is coming off a 9-5 season that included a resounding 44-23 rout of a 10-win South Alabama outfit in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
The Hilltoppers return the bulk of their offensive attack — led by All-American candidates Austin Reed, the nation’s leading passer in 2022, and Malachi Corley, a wide receiver who snared 101 passes and led the nation in yards after contact.
They are two of only 85 players nationally on the preseason watch for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the nation’s outstanding collegiate player.
Reed, a red-shirt senior quarterback, is the preseason C-USA Offensive Player of the Year, and WKU junior linebacker JaQues Evans is the league’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Corley, meanwhile, is listed as a late first-round selection in at least one NFL Mock Draft.
Helton, however, is cautionary in his assessment of such plaudits.
“We embrace the preseason accolades, but we all know that we have to prove our worth on the field,” he said. “I don’t really address the (outside) expectations for our team because our guys are already aware of them. Preseason polls and picks don’t mean anything, they really don’t. It’s the full body of work that means something, and we have to be ready to play every week.
“Having said that, we have developed a championship mentality here and we continue to mature as a program — we have a group of guys who can go make a run. But this is a show-me world. It’s like, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ So, now we have to step out on the field and do it.”
Helton is enthusiastic about the reconfigured C-USA, which includes new additions Liberty, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston and New Mexico State. He is also delighted with the league’s new media contract, which will include more weeknight games and national television appearances for the Hilltoppers.
“Our schedule is very competitive, in the conference and out of the conference,” said Helton, whose team opens at home Sept. 2 against South Florida and visits Ohio State the third week of the season. “The new teams in our league are going to be (championship) contenders right from the beginning, and I actually love where we’re headed as a conference.
“The new TV deal provides more opportunities for our program to be on a national stage, and we always want to be part of the national conversation. We play an exciting brand of football at Western Kentucky, and this new deal is going to allow more people nationwide to become familiar with our brand — so, this is a big step in the right direction for both our program and our league as a whole.”
For Western to live up to its lofty preseason expectations, Helton says it will come down to delivering in the clutch when outcomes are hanging in the balance.
“Our team needs to play quality situational football, and this is an area we put heavy emphasis on in the fall,” Helton said. “As I’ve said many times, football comes down to two or three plays that make the difference in the game. We want to be the team that makes those plays, and it takes this type of performance to win championships — there are no shortcuts to high-level success.
“I love our coaching staff, and I love our players. They understand our goals and what it takes to attain those goals.”
Ultimately, Helton says, it will take a blended performance for WKU to make a national impact.
“Offensively, our new coordinator Drew Hollingshead will add a lot to what we already have established here. We’ll play fast, and we’ll be explosive in a variety of ways,” Helton said. “In my opinion, Austin Reed and Malachi Corley are the best (quarterback/wide receiver) tandem out there.
“But if we’re going to make a championship run, the defense will have to come through for us and play complementary football — force the opposition to kick field goals and get the ball back to our offense. In the end, defense wins championships, and championships are what we’re always after here.”
