BOWLING GREEN — UT Martin used superb 3-point shooting to keep Western Kentucky on its heels for much of Saturday afternoon, but the resilient Hilltoppers mashed the accelerator with the game hanging in the balance.
Cam Justice and Dayvion McKnight combined for 15 points in a torrid 24-6 late-game run to lift WKU over the visiting Skyhawks 81-66 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
“Give UT Martin some credit,” said Western head coach Rick Stansbury, whose team improved to 3-3. “They came in here and were excited to play right from the start for a noon tip-off, and we were a little slow getting started.
“In the first half, they made shots and scored 15 points off our 10 turnovers, but in the second half we only turned it over four times and we shot 63% from the field (17-of-27), which turned the game in our favor.”
In the first half, UT Martin made 8-of-16 shots from 3-point land to maintain the upper hand.
The Skyhawks pushed their advantage to 26-18 on a 3-pointer by Darius Simmons at 7:20, but Western answered with a 14-4 spurt — moving in front 32-20 following a Justice 3 at the 2:17 mark.
But UT Martin responded with an 8-0 run — getting 3s from David Didenko and Mikel Henderson — and was able to take a 38-34 lead to the locker room at halftime.
The tenor of the contest changed dramatically, however, in the first six minutes of the second half. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton combined for 12 points in a 14-5 spurt that pushed Western in front 48-43 following Frampton’s four-point play at 14:29.
The Skyhawks (3-4) had one more burst — scoring 14 of the next 18 points to move in front 57-52 — but that’s when the Hilltoppers stepped on the gas and put the game on ice.
“We made some defensive adjustments in the second half that made a big difference for us,” Justice said. “And, at the offensive end we had a lot of guys getting to the rim on drives and that opened up everything else for us. We just did what we needed to do to get the victory.”
Hamilton had a huge game for the Toppers, finishing with game-highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Justice scored 17 points, with both McKnight and Frampton scoring 16 points.
“We were sluggish in the beginning, but I thought we played pretty well after we picked up the pace and settled into the game,” Hamilton said. “We did a good job penetrating to the basket in the second half. We didn’t settle for 3s and we made them play defense on almost every possession — that helped turn things around for us in a big way.”
Western’s 7-foot-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp, who recorded only the third official triple-double in program history during Wednesday’s 88-62 blowout of visiting Alabama A&M, finished with six points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots in 29 minutes.
McKnight dished a game-best six assists, but also committed six of WKU’s 14 turnovers
For the game, the Hilltoppers shot 51% from the floor, hit 16-of-19 free throws (84%), and won the rebounding battle by a 40-30 margin.
Simmons, who hit 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc, scored 21 points to lead UT Martin, which shot 39% from the field, including 41% from distance (13-of-32).
