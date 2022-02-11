BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky stitched together a 15-0 mid-game run to overhaul Conference USA East-leading Florida Atlantic 76-69 on Thursday night in a men’s college basketball game at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The victory is the third in succession for resurgent WKU (13-11, 5-6 C-USA), following five consecutive losses. FAU slides to 15-10 overall and 8-4 in league play.
“This is a quality win for our guys against a very good FAU team — we fought the whole way in this one,” Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We rebounded well, played good defense, took care of the basketball, and made our free throws.
“We got a great team effort and that’s what it takes to win games against quality teams.”
The Toppers trailed 27-20 following a 15-foot jumper by Bitumba Baruti with 3:20 remaining in the first half, but Western responded with a 10-0 run over the final three minutes — getting four points each from Jairus Hamilton and Josh Anderson — to secure a 30-27 advantage at intermission.
The Owls never quite recovered.
“We brought a lot of energy into this game, right from the start,” WKU point guard Dayvion McKnight said. “The past three games we’ve been getting the job done at the defensive end, and it’s made a big difference for us — this is a very good win for our team and we need to keep bringing the energy.”
Western got two free throws from Hamilton and a 3-pointer from Camron Justice in the first minute of the second half to shoot in front, 35-27. The Hilltoppers got a 16-footer and a 3-pointer from McKnight to take their biggest lead of contest, 57-46, with 9:25 to play.
FAU sliced its deficit to 68-64 on a 3-pointer by Bryan Greenlee at 2:21, but Justice and McKnight combined to make four straight free throws over the next 1:18 to put the game on ice.
Balanced WKU got 19 points from Justice, who has led the team in scoring in each of the last three games. McKnight produced 18 points, four assists and four steals, 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, with Hamilton adding 12 points and nine rebounds.
“I didn’t have my best game the first time we played them,” said Sharp, the NCAA leader in blocked shots. “I knew I had to be at my best in this one. I was focused and ready to play the whole way.”
The Hilltoppers shot 61% from the floor and drained 5-of-6 shots from 3-point range in the second half, after shooting only 39% and making 1-of-10 shots from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. WKU also drilled 16-of-19 free throws (84%) and won the board battle (37-33).
Florida Atlantic, which defeated WKU 78-69 on Jan. 20 in Boca Raton, got a game-best 20 points from Michael Forrest, who made four 3-pointers. The Owls were limited to 40% shooting, including 32% from distance (10-of-31), and were victimized by 16 floor errors. WKU now plays three games in six nights, beginning with Saturday’s game at UTSA. After that, it’s a make-up road tilt against Southern Miss on Monday before returning home to face Charlotte next Thursday.
