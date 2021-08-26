Western Kentucky basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the addition of transfer Keith Williams to the Hilltoppers’ 2021-22 roster.
Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard, joins the squad after four years at Cincinnati. This season, he will be using his fifth and final year of eligibility afforded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Keith is a player who’s had great success at a high level and with a quality program,” Stansbury said. “He brings us maturity, experience, versatility and a lot of toughness. We’re thrilled to have him be a part of our family.”
In four seasons at UC, Williams helped lead the Bearcats to two American Athletic Conference regular-season championships (2018, 2020), two AAC tournament titles (2018, 2019) and two NCAA Tournament appearances (2018, 2019). He increased his scoring average each year and finished his Cincinnati career with 1,156 points.
The Brooklyn, New York, native was named to the 2021 Second Team All-AAC averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his senior season.
