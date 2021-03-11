Rick Stansbury has accomplished quite a bit in his five seasons as men’s basketball head coach at Western Kentucky University.
He’s won exactly 100 games, which is an average of 20 per season, and WKU is, indeed, within range of its fourth consecutive 20-victory season.
He’s led the Hilltoppers to numerous victories over Power Five conference schools, including a 73-71 upset at SEC regular season champion Alabama this season.
He’s recruited at a high level, including National Player of the Year candidate Charles Bassey, the sublime 6-11 junior center who is the cornerstone of this year’s team.
And, just this past Saturday, he directed the Hilltoppers to their first regular season conference championship since 2009 with a victory over visiting Old Dominion.
The proverbial elephant in the room, however, is the fact that the Hilltoppers have not reached the NCAA Tournament on Stansbury’s watch, and until they do questions will linger regarding the totality of his legacy at the WKU hoops helm.
In his second season, 2017-18, Western certainly had an NCAA caliber team, but the stupendous shooting of Marshall’s Jon Elmore in the Conference USA Tournament title game kept the Toppers out of the Big Dance. Instead, WKU made a strong run to the NIT semifinals in New York City, but, no, it’s not the same as being in the NCAAs.
A year later, in 2018-19, WKU again reached the C-USA title game, but was clearly outplayed down the stretch by Jeff Jones’ more efficient Old Dominion team.
Last season, despite losing Bassey to injury in early December, the Hilltoppers finished 20-10. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, however, KO’d the C-USA and NCAA tournaments.
On Thursday, as the No. 1 seed, the Hilltoppers begin play in the C-USA Tournament at Frisco, Texas with only one thing in mind: Win three games and go dancing.
Nothing else will suffice for a veteran team that appears to be built for the task at hand.
Nonetheless, it won’t come easy.
Conference USA is stronger than usual at the top, featuring at least five teams with legitimate shots to go the distance: East division champion WKU, along with UAB in the top half of the bracket, along with West division winner Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and North Texas in the bottom half.
If WKU gets past Texas-San Antonio in the quarterfinals, it would likely face UAB in the semifinals. Heavy work. Then, the Hilltoppers would have a serious tester in the championship game no matter what team emerges from the lower portion of the bracket.
The keys for this WKU team are limiting careless turnovers, playing solid perimeter defense, and not settling for 3-pointers. The Hilltoppers are best when they are driving the basketball to the paint, pounding the offensive glass with authority, making sure Bassey has sufficient touches, and getting to the foul stripe with regularity.
Plain and simple, if they check all these boxes and maintain a refuse-to-lose mentality for three consecutive games, the Tops have a great chance to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
