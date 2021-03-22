The Western Kentucky basketball team was hurting in a big way following a heartbreaking overtime loss to North Texas in the Conference USA Tournament championship game on March 13 in Frisco, Texas.
The memory still stings, of course, but the Hilltoppers are also still playing.
Softening the blow just a bit was Wednesday night’s bounce-back 69-67 victory over Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in the opening round of the 2021 National Invitation Tournament, ironically also played at Frisco, Texas.
“Our team responded the way I’ve come to expect,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “This bunch has a lot of heart, character and toughness and I’m most proud of the way they climbed off the mat and delivered.”
“We were all hurting, of course, but we were offered another opportunity to continue our season and, of course, we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. Anytime you’re able to play in a national tournament, you should play.”
Now, the Hilltoppers (21-7) will be one of eight teams standing in this year’s COVID-reconfigured 16-team NIT when they face fellow C-USA member Louisiana Tech (22-7) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
In 2018, Stansbury navigated WKU to the semifinal round of the NIT in New York City. This year’s event is being played exclusively in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, but the Hilltoppers nonetheless have their minds on making a deep tournament run.
“A lot of people were hurting after that (C-USA) championship game,” WKU junior shooting guard Luke Frampton said, “but we just kind of came together as a team and said, ‘Hey, let’s do this one last time and make the most of the opportunity we have to play’ — we were able to do that, and that’s why we came out on top in the opener.”
Trailing Saint Mary’s by two points inside the final 45 seconds, Josh Anderson made a nifty pass to All-American Charles Bassey for a game-tying dunk before a subsequent turnover by the Gaels. WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth was fouled on a drive to the basket with 3.3 seconds to play and made two free throws for the victory.
Though sluggish early on, Western put together a highly-efficient game against the Gaels over 40 minutes, shooting 45% from the field, making 5-of-10 shots from 3-point range, while dishing 17 assists against only four turnovers.
Hollingsworth (21 points) and Bassey (19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks) were stellar, but the Hilltoppers also got huge contributions from Anderson and Frampton, each of whom scored 10 points and went 2-of-2 from distance, and Jordan Rawls, whose seven assists offset a 1-of-11 shooting night.
WKU played and will continue to play without 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior power forward Carson Williams, who left the basketball team following the C-USA Tournament to pursue a potential pro football career. Also missing against Saint Mary’s was senior backup point guard Kenny Cooper (ankle injury).
The result was a starting lineup of Rawls, Dayvion McKnight, Bassey, Hollingsworth and Anderson — with Frampton first off the bench.
“We were smaller, which made us quicker, and that opened up the court for us,” Stansbury said. “We outscored them in fastbreak points 15-4, so we took pretty good advantage of the opportunities we had in transition.
“We’ve got a little time to practice this way and prepare for the rest of the tournament. Getting that first (NIT) game behind us was the big thing, mentally, coming off a disappointment. Now, we can clear our minds a little bit and focus on what’s in front of us.”
