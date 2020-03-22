When Rick Stansbury was hired to replace Ray Harper as men’s basketball coach at Western Kentucky in 2016, the hope was that Stansbury would lead the Hilltoppers to Conference USA championships and soon have them back in the NCAA Tournament.
Four seasons later, neither has happened — and yet, it would be presumptious and ill-advised to say Stansbury has failed at WKU.
To the contrary, Stansbury has led the Hilltoppers to three consecutive 20-victory seasons and the program has averaged 22.3 wins per year in that span. The past three seasons, Western has won 67 games — more than any other C-USA team.
This past season, Western went 20-10 overall, 13-5 in C-USA, and had positioned itself as the No. 2 seed in the league tournament when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the college basketball season to a screeching halt.
Consdering the circumstances, Stansbury and his staff did a superb job to keep a challenging season on the rails. Under lesser leadership, the Hilltoppers might well have packed it in early, taken a precipitous nosedive, and finished something more akin to 10-20.
It’s true that athletic teams are at least in part a reflection of their head coach’s personality, and the fact that Western kept grinding, kept clawing and kept succeeding in the face of a series of monumental challenges speaks volumes about Stansbury’s inner grit and his ability to lead.
By the end of the season, WKU was a woefully undermanned, undersized team, but, obviously, quite skilled. This group pulled together, adapted well to change on the fly, and, despite it all, became a conference championship contender. This doesn’t happen without quality leadership.
Now, Stansbury and the Hilltoppers must find a way to take that next crucial step — getting to the NCAA Tournament; something Western hasn’t done since Harper’s 2012 and 2013 teams made improbable trips to the Big Dance by twice winning four games in four days to capture Sun Belt Conference tournament titles.
To do this, Western must infiltrate its entire roster with a level of talent that will once again produce quality depth off the bench.
No collegiate team with only six individuals playing the vast majority of the minutes is going to last very long in the NCAA Tournament, even if it gets there, and the Hilltoppers must find a way to become a team that features a depth-laden roster that truly goes eight or nine players deep.
True, the loss of 6-11 sophomore All-American candidate Charles Bassey to a season-ending leg injury and the inability to get Lipscomb senior guard transfer Kenny Cooper eligible were unforeseen factors out of Stansbury’s control, but WKU is a tradition-rich program that shouldn’t have found itself so thin off the bench in the aftermath.
Cutting to the chase, there were simply too many players on the Western bench whose contributions proved negligible — and this needs to change moving forward.
Nonetheless, the Hilltoppers appear to be in good shape under Stansbury.
In 2020-21, the program expects to return four core seniors — Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Carson Williams and Cooper — who have been in a lot of battles and have won a lot of games during their collegiate careers. Also back will be sophomore guard Jordan Rawls, who showed enough promise as a freshman to make most WKU fans highly optimistic about his future.
Frankly, the jury is stiil out on Jeremiah Gambrell, who will be a sophomore shooting guard, and Isaiah Cozart, who will be a sophomore power forward.
Size? It would have to come from the recruiting trail or the transfer portal; unless, that is, Bassey chooses to return to WKU for his junior season — an intriguing consideration.
One that Rick Stansbury, in particular, would welcome with open arms.
