BOWLING GREEN — The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers weren’t going to let the Louisville Cardinals spoil one of the grandest days in WKU athletic history.
On a Saturday that first saw the Bailey Zappe-led Hilltopper football team defeat Appalachian State by three touchdowns in the Boca Raton Bowl, the WKU basketball team later toppled Louisville 82-72 before a wild crowd of more than 7,000 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The victory was Western’s first over the Cardinals in Bowling Green since 1950 and its first ever over U of L in eight tries at Diddle Arena. With the victory, the Hilltoppers now trail the all-time series against Louisville, 42-40.
“Louisville is a very good basketball team, but I think the nation saw that Western Kentucky is a pretty good team, too,” Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury said of a game that was aired nationally on CBS. “When you make shots, good things happen, and we made shots in this one.
“This is as good a place to play college basketball as there is in America and I appreciate our fans showing up big-time today — there was a lot of energy in the building and I thought we played to that energy.”
The Cardinals, playing without 6-foot-11 senior forward-center Malik Williams (COVID protocol), never led in the game, but pulled within 54-52 on a 3-pointer Noah Locke with 15 minutes remaining — capping a 10-0 burst.
Western, however, refused to fold, and answered with a 7-0 run of its own, moving in front 61-52 on a breakaway layup by Josh Anderson at 12:33.
The Hilltoppers put the game away with a 14-7 run between the 10-minute mark and the four-minute mark; Dayvion McKnight’s driving layup putting WKU on top 77-63 with just over three minutes to play.
U of L responded by scoring 12 of the next 16 points to pull within 78-72 inside the final minute, but Anderson sealed the deal by making four consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds.
“All credit goes to Western,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said. “They were ready to play and we weren’t, and that’s on me. This is a rivalry game and we didn’t respond to the rivalry as well as we needed to.
“We got down early and had to play catch-up the whole way, and Western is too good a team to come back against, especially in their building and in this type of atmosphere.”
Western, which defeated the Cards for the first time since winning 68-54 in Nashville in 2008, started strong, getting nine points from Camron Justice in a game-opening 20-7 run.
The Hilltoppers (8-4) maintained control throughout the first 20 minutes by making 9-of-11 shots from 3-point range and sinking 7-of-8 free throws — leading at intermission, 46-37. Justice went 5-of-5 from distance in the first half.
Justice finished with a game-high 25 points for Western, which won for the seventh time in eight outings since starting the season 1-3. Jamarion Sharp, the Toppers’ 7-foot-5 junior center, produced 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Jairus Hamilton and Anderson each added 13 points.
“Sharp is so unique,” Mack said of WKU’s pivot man. “He changes the game at both ends of the floor — he was a significant factor out there today.”
The Hilltoppers shot 50% from the field, including 9-of-18 accuracy from beyond the arc, drilled 25-of-31 foul shots (81%), and handily won the rebounding battle, 37-28.
Pacing the Cards (7-4) was Locke, who scored 20 points. Mason Faulkner scored 12 and Matt Cross added 10.
Louisville shot 42% from the floor but made only 13-of-36 from 3-point land (36%). The Cardinals made only seven trips to the foul line, sinking five shots.
WKU begins a three-game road trip on Wednesday at Austin Peay.
